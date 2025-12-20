Mos Textiles Outlines Support For Artisans, Updates On PLI Scheme & PM MITRA Parks

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the government has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen the textile sector, including steps to boost participation by handloom weavers and traditional artisans, advance the PLI scheme for textiles, and roll out PM MITRA Parks.

Support for Handloom Weavers and Artisans

To ensure wider participation of handloom and traditional artisans, including those from Scheduled Caste communities and other social backgrounds, the Ministry of Textiles is implementing multiple schemes. These include the National Handloom Development Programme, Raw Material Supply Scheme, National Handicraft Development Programme and the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme.

Under these initiatives, artisans and weavers are provided financial and technical assistance for access to raw materials, upgraded looms, tools and accessories, design development, product diversification, infrastructure creation and marketing support in domestic and international markets.

The schemes also facilitate concessional credit and social security benefits, aimed at improving livelihoods across the handloom and handicraft ecosystem.

Status of Textile PLI Scheme

Providing an update on the Production Linked Incentive scheme for textiles, the minister said that as on September 30, 2025, total investment reported under the scheme stood at Rs 7,731 crore, while total turnover reached Rs 7,290 crore, including exports worth Rs 733 crore.

During the financial year 2024–25, 22 companies met the prescribed investment thresholds under the scheme, while four companies achieved the required turnover benchmarks.

PM MITRA Parks and Employment Impact

The government has approved the development of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks to attract large-scale investment, boost employment and enhance India's global competitiveness in textiles. The parks are being developed at a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore over the period from 2021–22 to 2027–28.

The seven identified locations are Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu, Warangal in Telangana, Navsari in Gujarat, Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Amravati in Maharashtra.

According to the government, each PM MITRA Park is expected to attract investments of about Rs 10,000 crore and generate around one lakh direct jobs and two lakh indirect employment opportunities once fully operational.

(KNN Bureau)