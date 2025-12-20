403
GCC Sec. Gen. Welcomes US Decision To Lift Sanctions On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Saturday welcomed the United States decision to lift sanctions imposed on Syria under the Caesar Act.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said the move represents a positive development that would support efforts to restore stability and improve humanitarian and economic conditions in Syria.
He noted that the decision would help create a more conducive environment for economic recovery and reopen Syria's economic and investment sectors to regional and international cooperation.
Al-Budaiwi also added that lifting the sanctions would facilitate the delivery of basic services to the Syrian people and contribute to Syria's gradual reintegration into its regional and international surroundings, serving the interests of the region's peoples and enhancing security and stability.
He reaffirmed the GCC's firm position in support of Syria's unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and its commitment to standing by the Syrian people in their aspirations for a secure, stable, and sustainably developed future.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a provision fully repealing the Caesar Act imposed on Syria since 2019. (end)
