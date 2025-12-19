Affordable Invisalign In North York, Toronto Starting At Only $3,195. Toronto's Invisalign Platinum+ Provider, Galloro Dental Group.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Toronto Invisalign Provider Galloro Dental Group Reaches Platinum+ Provider Recognition for 2025 Toronto, ON – December 19, 2025 – Galloro Dental Group, recognized as one of Toronto's premier Invisalign providers with convenient locations in Summerhill and Don Mills, announces its achievement of Top 1% Invisalign Provider status and Platinum+ Invisalign Provider designation for 2025.

Affordable Invisalign In Toronto: Starting at Only $3,195

To make clear aligner treatment more accessible, Galloro Dental Group now offers Invisalign starting at just $3,195.

Additional affordability options include:



Free Invisalign consultations

Flexible monthly payment plans Customized treatment plans for all ages

Galloro Dental Group: Platinum+ Provider in Toronto

Achieving Platinum+ Provider status in Toronto represents our dedication to smile transformation excellence,"said the team of Galloro Dental Group." This recognition confirms our extensive experience with Invisalign clear aligners and our commitment to delivering superior results for Toronto patients.

Why Choose a Platinum+ Provider in Toronto?

Patients seeking Invisalign in Toronto benefit significantly from choosing a Platinum+ Provider like Galloro Dental Group. The practice's Platinum+ Provider status indicates completion of a substantial volume of successful Invisalign cases with proven results. Toronto patients selecting Galloro Dental Group for Invisalign treatment receive:



Expert Invisalign Treatment Planning: Advanced digital scanning and personalized treatment design

Proven Invisalign Results: Extensive experience delivering beautiful smiles across Toronto

Faster Treatment Times: Efficient Invisalign protocols refined through hundreds of cases

Superior Outcomes: Precision aligner therapy from Toronto's top Invisalign specialists Comprehensive Care: Family-friendly approach for teens and adults seeking Invisalign in Toronto

2 Convenient Toronto Invisalign Locations

Galloro Dental Group serves Toronto's Invisalign patients from two accessible locations:

Summerhill Invisalign Location: 1246 Yonge Street, Suite 201, Toronto, ON M4T 1W5

Don Mills Invisalign Location: 18 Wynford Drive, Toronto, ON

Both Toronto locations offer comprehensive Invisalign consultations, treatment, and monitoring, making elite clear aligner care accessible throughout North York, Summerhill, Don Mills, and surrounding Toronto neighborhoods.

Complete Invisalign Solutions for Toronto Patients

As a Platinum+ Invisalign Provider in Toronto, Galloro Dental Group offers Toronto's most comprehensive Invisalign services:



Invisalign for Teens Toronto: Specialized clear aligners designed for growing Toronto teenagers Invisalign for Adults Toronto: Discreet orthodontic correction for busy Toronto professionals

"Toronto patients choose Invisalign because they want straight teeth without traditional braces," added the Gallaro team "Our Platinum+ Provider status ensures Toronto residents receive treatment from proven Invisalign experts with exceptional track records.

Affordable Invisalign Toronto: Making Clear Aligners Accessible

Despite its Invisalign provider status, Galloro Dental Group remains committed to affordable Invisalign treatment in Toronto. The practice works with insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to make Invisalign accessible to more Toronto families. Free Invisalign consultations allow prospective Toronto patients to explore clear aligner options and receive personalized treatment plans.

Beyond Invisalign: Comprehensive Toronto Dental Care

Galloro Dental Group's expertise extends beyond Invisalign to include comprehensive cosmetic and family dentistry services in Toronto:



Professional Teeth Whitening (ZOOM, Opalescence, ICON White Spot)

Porcelain Veneers

Composite Bonding

Complete Smile Makeovers

Dental Hygiene and Preventative Care

Emergency Dental Services Family Dentistry for All Ages

This integrated approach allows Toronto patients to achieve complete smile transformations with trusted dental professionals under one roof.

Book Your Free Invisalign Consultation in Toronto

Toronto residents interested in learning more about Invisalign treatment with a Platinum+ Provider can schedule a complimentary consultation at Galloro Dental Group. The practice welcomes new Invisalign patients and offers convenient appointment times at both Toronto locations.

Contact: Galloro Dental Group

Summerhill Location: 1246 Yonge Street, Suite 201 Toronto, ON M4T 1W5 Phone: (416) 483-9600

Don Mills Location: 18 Wynford Drive, Suite 703 North York, ON M3C 3S2 Phone: (416) 907–5888

Website:

About Galloro Dental Group – Toronto's Platinum+ Provider Status

Galloro Dental Group is a leading Toronto dental practice specializing in Invisalign clear aligner therapy, cosmetic dentistry, and comprehensive family dental care. With convenient locations in Summerhill and Don Mills, the practice serves Toronto, North York, and surrounding communities. Led by Drs. C. and F. Galloro, Galloro Dental Group has achieved Platinum+ Provider status for 2025, placing them among North America's most experienced Invisalign specialists. The practice combines cutting-edge Invisalign technology with compassionate care to help Toronto patients achieve beautiful, healthy smiles. Galloro Dental Group accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible payment options for Invisalign and all dental services.