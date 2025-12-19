Owen Edwards With Royal Fund Management Announces The Selection And Launch As A Dave Ramsey Trusted Smartvestor Pro

Certified Financial Fiduciary® Owen Edwards, has officially been selected as a Dave Ramsey Trusted SmartVestor Pro-a designation awarded only to advisors who demonstrate the heart of a teacher, a fiduciary commitment, and a proven track record of helping clients eliminate confusion and build wealth with confidence. This recognition highlights the firm's continued growth and its Client First Clarity process, which provides everyday families with step-by-step retirement planning, Social Security optimization, tax-smart distribution strategies, and safe, reliable income planning. Expanding his commitment to serving families, individuals, and business owners throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and nationwide.

With this designation, Edwards joins a select group of financial professionals endorsed for their commitment to a client-first approach, long-term financial planning, and a dedication to education-based guidance. As a SmartVestor Pro, Edwards will continue to help clients build stronger financial futures through personalized retirement planning, tax-efficient strategies, and transparent fiduciary advice.

“Becoming a SmartVestor Pro reinforces what has always driven our firm - delivering trustworthy, values-based guidance that truly supports the goals of the families and businesses we serve,” said Edwards.“I'm honored to be part of a network aligned with integrity, financial literacy, and putting the client's needs first.”

Edwards provides comprehensive financial planning designed to simplify complex decisions and empower clients to take control of their long-term financial well-being. His practice emphasizes proactive retirement strategies, minimizing lifetime tax exposure, and helping clients build sustainable plans that align with their personal and business goals.

The SmartVestor Program is part of the Ramsey Solutions network, known for championing financial education and encouraging individuals to take charge of their money. SmartVestor Pros are carefully vetted for professionalism, integrity, and a consistent focus on helping clients succeed.

Owen also shared:“I am excited to join the Dave Ramsey SmartVestor Pro program because it aligns perfectly with how we serve people - with education, transparency, and a true fiduciary mindset. I believe this work is so important because families deserve a plan they fully understand, one that gives them confidence, clarity, and long-term peace of mind. Helping people retire with dignity and control is one of the greatest privileges of my career.”

About Owen Edwards

Owen Edwards, Certified Financial Fiduciary®, is an IAR of Royal Fund Management, a SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm serving clients nationwide. With more than 30 years of experience, Owen is known for his clear, educational approach and commitment to helping families make confident, informed financial decisions. Through his Client First Clarity process, he and his team provide disciplined planning, fiduciary oversight, and personalized retirement strategies. Owen is also a newly recognized Dave Ramsey Trusted SmartVestor Pro, reflecting his mission to serve with integrity and the heart of a teacher.

Learn more:

Owen Edwards is an Investment Adviser Representative of and investment services offered through Royal Fund Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Adviser. 401(k) Maneuver is another business name for Royal Fund Management, LLC. Royal Fund Management LLC only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss. Changes in investment strategies, contributions or withdrawals, and economic conditions may materially alter the performance of your portfolio. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment or strategy will be suitable or profitable for a client's investment portfolio. There are no assurances that a client's portfolio will match or outperform any particular benchmark. Insurance product guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing company. The adviser is paid commissions on the sale of insurance products only. Royal Fund Management and Owen Edwards are not engaged in the practice of law or accounting and any advice provided should not be construed as legal or accounting advice. The information discussed and presented herein is intended to serve as a basis for further discussion with your financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advisors. It is not a substitute for competent advice from these advisors. Content was prepared by a third-party, unaffiliated provider and is not the product of the adviser or Royal Fund Management LLC, and should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Language used by the third-party that appears promissory should be considered as mere marketing hype or hyperbole and the reader is reminded that there can be no guarantees or assurances or any particular outcome. Although we believe the content is reliable, it is not guaranteed as to accuracy and is not intended to be the primary basis for investment decisions. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author as of the date of publication and are subject to change. All information and ideas should be discussed in detail with your Investment Adviser Representative prior to implementation.