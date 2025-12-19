Nexus Industrial REIT Announces The Acquisition Of Two Montreal Industrial Buildings
|Property Address
|Building Type
|GLA (sq. ft.)
|7505 Rue Saint-Patrick, LaSalle, QC
|Industrial
|193,916
|2370 Rue de la Province, Longueuil, QC
|Industrial
|83,249
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 89 properties comprising approximately 12.9 million square feet of GLA.
For further information please contact:
Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.
Legal Disclaimer:
