Nexus Industrial REIT Announces The Acquisition Of Two Montreal Industrial Buildings

“The opportunity was too good for us to pass up,” said Kelly Hanczyk, CEO of Nexus Industrial REIT.“These two well-located, high-quality buildings will be immediately accretive to AFFO and NAV per unit. They are under long-term leases with significant mark-to-market potential in Year 4, leading to a stabilized cap rate of 10.4%.

“The buildings fit well in our portfolio, supporting our purpose as Canada's industrial building partner with a vision to be the first-choice provider of high-quality industrial properties in Canada,” concluded Mr. Hanczyk.

Details of the Properties are as follows: