Goeasy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - goeasy Ltd.: Announced today the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of goeasy's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, goeasy may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 1,235,151 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 10% of goeasy's public float. As at December 12, 2025, goeasy had 16,026,156 Common Shares issued and outstanding. goeasy Ltd. shares T are trading up $3.28 at $130.24.
