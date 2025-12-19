Dairy Council Of California Welcomes Fourth-Generation Dairy Farmer And Business Leader John Melo To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California is pleased to announce the appointment of John Melo, a fourth-generation dairy farmer and experienced business leader, to its Board of Directors. Melo brings deep agricultural roots, entrepreneurial insight, and decades of leadership across both the dairy and real estate sectors which will support the organization's cause to elevate the health of children and families across California through nutrition education, advocacy and collaboration.

Melo's family established Melo Dairy in Turlock in the early 1970s, where he grew up immersed in California's dairy community. For more than 40 years, the family dairy has contributed to the state's rich agricultural landscape.

In staying connected to his agricultural roots, Melo co-founded California Dairy Farms in 2015, initially operating a few hundred acres with a small herd. Today, the operation spans five locations, cares for more than 30,000 Jersey animals, and farms over 4,000 acres, demonstrating his continued commitment to dairy production.

“We are pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors,” said Amy DeLisio, CEO of Dairy Council of California.“His experience in the dairy industry and his business background brings insights that will help drive innovative strategies for nutrition education across California.”

Melo attended his first board meeting in November, where he began participating in strategic discussions for the year ahead. At the same meeting, Dairy Council of California also reappointed board members representing dairy processors-Vance Ahlem, Curt DeGroot, Mike Newell, and Leaine Souza-and dairy farmers-Chuck Ahlem, Justin Leyendekker, and Brad Scott-demonstrating continued leadership and industry collaboration.

Board members offer strategic leadership to guide Dairy Council of California's efforts to promote the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy foods and champion dairy's role in nutrition security and sustainable food systems.

For more information about Dairy Council of California and its board leadership, visit DairyCouncilofCA.

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.

