U.S. Treasury Lifts Restrictions On Some Companies Supplying Sanctioned Goods To Russia
The companies removed from the sanctions list include Veles International Limited, Hadlerco Limited, Hi-tech Koneisto International Oy, 365 Days Freight Services Fzco, Etasis Elektronik Tarti Aletleri ve Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, ETASIS A.S., and CPS Proses Kontrol Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.
The U.S. Treasury also lifted sanctions against Russian citizen Dmitry Bugayenko and Finnish citizen Evgenia Dremova.
Previously, sanctions had been imposed on these legal entities and individuals under Section 11 of Executive Order 14024, which authorizes OFAC to impose secondary sanctions for involvement in significant transactions related to Russia's military-industrial complex or for facilitating Russia's prohibited activities.Read also: Trump Administration suspends sanctions on Russian banks linked to nuclear energy
As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Treasury is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia's energy sector to increase pressure on Moscow should Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reject a peace deal with Ukraine.
