Comera Finance Receives Its Final Regulatory Approval From The CBUAE For Its NBFC License

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Comera Finance, a financial services arm under Comera Financial Holdings, a part of Abu Dhabi's Royal Group, today announced that it has received final approval from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) to operate as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to carry out Retail and Wholesale Financing activities.

The NBFC license authorises Comera Finance to provide regulated financing and lending solutions, reinforcing the group's long-term strategy to build a compliant, technology-enabled financial platform that supports consumers, SMEs, and enterprises across the UAE. The approval follows an extensive regulatory review process, reflecting the company's strong governance framework, risk management practices, and operational readiness.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director & Group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings, said:

“The final NBFC license approval from the Central Bank of the UAE is a defining moment for Comera Finance and a strong validation of our regulatory-first approach. As part of Abu Dhabi's Royal Group, we are committed to building trusted, institution-grade financial solutions that align with the UAE's vision for a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready financial system.”

With this approval, Comera Finance is set to roll out a suite of structured financial products, including Consumer and SME/Corporate financing solutions, with a strong focus on responsible lending, transparency, and customer protection. The company will operate under the CBUAE's stringent regulatory standards, ensuring robust compliance, governance, and risk oversight across all operations.

The license further strengthens the Comera ecosystem, which integrates digital communication, payments, and financial services into a unified platform. By combining advanced technology with regulatory discipline, Comera aims to simplify access to financial services while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

Comera Finance's entry as a licensed NBFC supports the UAE's broader economic priorities, including SME growth, financial inclusion, and the development of a diversified, innovation-driven economy. The company's roadmap focuses on scalable, sustainable growth, underpinned by strong capital backing, experienced leadership, and a clear commitment to regulatory excellence.

This milestone marks the beginning of Comera Finance's next phase of expansion as it works closely with regulators, partners, and stakeholders to deliver impactful financial solutions that contribute meaningfully to the UAE's financial sector.

Permalink