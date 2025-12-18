Fruit Snacks Market Size To Worth 48.60 Billion By 2035, Fueled By Health, Innovation, And AI-Driven Trends

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit snacks market size

Market growth is primarily fueled by the rising global population of health-conscious consumers seeking snacks that align with clean-label, organic, and minimally processed food trends. In addition, growing awareness of calorie intake and sugar reduction has accelerated demand for lower-calorie fruit-based alternatives to traditional confectionery, positioning fruit snacks as a preferred option among both adults and children looking for convenient yet healthier snacking solutions.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Key Highlights of the Fruit Snacks Market

Fruit snacks are no longer perceived as indulgent treats but as functional, portion-controlled nutrition formats. Clean-label reformulation, freeze-drying technology, and AI-enabled manufacturing are redefining how fruit snacks are developed, scaled, and positioned globally,” said a Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

A Rising Health-Conscious Population Is Fueling the Growth of the Fruit Snacks Industry

Role of Technology in the Growth of Fruit Snacks Market

Technological advancements in food processing

Impact of AI on the Fruit Snacks Market

Artificial intelligence

In manufacturing, AI-driven process control systems monitor parameters such as moisture loss, temperature gradients, and drying time during extrusion, dehydration, or baking. Machine learning

Quality management benefits from AI supported analytics that assess ingredient purity and detect deviations caused by seasonal variability in fruit raw materials. These tools help manufacturers standardize products across different harvests while maintaining clean-label claims.

New Trends of Fruit Snacks Market

Recent Developments in the Fruit Snacks Market



In June 2025, David Beckham launched BEEUP, a honey-based fruit snack alongside his sons. The main aim of the launch is to provide healthier snack options for kids and families. In June 2025, The Smurfs and Vitamin Candy, a Ukrainian confectionery brand, partnered up to launch healthier snack options for children worldwide. The launch will involve sugar-free fruit pastilles in playful packaging with nutritious ingredients.

Fruit Snacks Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Fruit Snacks Market?

Factors such as the higher demand for healthier, organic, functional, and chemical-free options are major drivers of market growth. Higher demand for lower-calorie and fat-free options also helps fuel the market's growth. Fruit chips, freeze-dried fruits, fruit chews and gummies, and other similar fruit-based snack options are healthier than unhealthy snack options, further fueling market growth. Hence, these factors collectively help fuel the market's growth. Functional options enriched with vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients also help fuel the market's growth.

Presence of Multiple Competitors Affects the Growth of the Market

Rise in Low Sugar Options Is Helpful for the Growth of the Market

The growing population of health-conscious consumers, driving higher demand for healthier options, is a major factor in the market's growth. Hence, higher demand for fat-free, lower-calorie, and sugar-free options is rising as well. Hence, introducing options with low sugar or zero sugar can help drive product demand, further fueling the market's growth. Health-conscious consumers are always on the lookout for healthier, organic, and guilt-free options. Hence, sugar-free options positively aid the growth of the market.

Product Survey of the Fruit Snacks Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or Consumer Segments Representative Brands or Producers Gummy Fruit Snacks Chewy, gelatin or pectin-based snacks flavored with fruit concentrates or juices. Mixed fruit gummies, shaped gummies, filled gummies Kids' snacks, lunchboxes, mass retail Welch's Fruit Snacks, Mott's Fruit Snacks Fruit Leathers and Fruit Rolls Dehydrated fruit purée sheets offering concentrated fruit flavor. Strawberry rolls, mango leather, mixed berry sheets Kids' snacks, natural food buyers Stretch Island Fruit, Bear Fruit Rolls Dried Fruit Snacks Whole or sliced fruits dehydrated for shelf stability. Raisins, dried mango, dried apple, dried banana chips Everyday snacking, baking inclusions Sun-Maid, Del Monte, Dole Freeze-Dried Fruit Snacks Fruits freeze-dried to retain shape, nutrients, and crunch. Freeze-dried strawberries, apples, mixed fruit packs Premium snacks, health-focused consumers Crispy Green, Trader Joe's Fruit Bars and Fruit Strips Compact bars made from fruit purées, juices, or fruit blends. Apple mango bars, berry bars On-the-go snacks, kids, and teens That's it., MadeGood Fruit Bars Organic Fruit Snacks Fruit snacks are produced with certified organic fruit ingredients. Organic gummies, organic fruit rolls Organic and clean label buyers Annie's Organic Fruit Snacks, YumEarth No Added Sugar Fruit Snacks Snacks relying solely on fruit sugars without added sweeteners. 100% fruit bars, juice-sweetened gummies Health-conscious parents, clean-eating consumers That's it., Plum Organics Functional Fruit Snacks Fruit snacks fortified with vitamins, minerals, or functional ingredients. Vitamin C gummies, fiber-enriched fruit chews Immunity and wellness snacks Welch's Immunity Fruit Snacks, private label Fruit and Vegetable Blend Snacks Snacks combining fruits with vegetables for nutrition balance. Apple carrot gummies, beet berry snacks Parents seeking healthier kids' snacks GoGo squeeZ Veggiez Plant Based and Vegan Fruit Snacks Fruit snacks made without gelatin or animal-derived ingredients. Pectin-based gummies, agar-based chews Vegan and vegetarian consumers YumEarth, SmartSweets Low Sugar and Reduced Sugar Fruit Snacks Reformulated snacks with reduced sugar content. Stevia-sweetened gummies, low-sugar chews Weight management, diabetic friendly buyers SmartSweets Fruit Snacks for Toddlers and Babies Age-appropriate snacks with softer textures and simple ingredients. Meltable fruit snacks, soft fruit chews Infant and toddler nutrition Gerber Organic Snacks, Happy Baby Fruit Snack Multipacks and Portion Packs Individually wrapped fruit snacks for convenience and portion control. Single-serve packs, school multipacks School lunches, travel snacks Mott's, Welch's Premium and Gourmet Fruit Snacks High-quality fruit snacks using exotic fruits or artisanal processing. Passionfruit gummies, dragon fruit chews Premium retail, adult snackers Boutique fruit snack brands Fruit Snacks with Added Fiber Snacks enhanced with inulin or soluble fibers. Fiber-enriched fruit gummies Digestive health consumers Functional snack brands Regional and Ethnic Fruit Snacks Snacks featuring region-specific fruits and flavors. Tamarind snacks, guava chews, lychee gummies Ethnic markets, global flavors Regional snack manufacturers

Fruit Snacks Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Fruit Snacks Market in 2025

North America led the fruit snacks market in 2025, driven by higher demand for chemical-free, fat-free, and lower-calorie options, which helped market growth. Higher demand for vegan options, driven by the growing population of vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians, also leads to higher demand for fruit snacks, which are beneficial for the market's growth. The US has a major contribution to market growth due to higher demand for organic, clean-label, and functional snack options, further fueling growth.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to rising disposable income and higher demand for healthier snack options. The growing population of health-conscious consumers, leading to higher demand for healthier, organic, functional, and clean-label options, is another major factor driving the market's growth in the foreseeable period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made a major contribution to the region's market growth due to higher demand for organic and clean-label fragrances, which are driving growth.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is expected to see notable growth over the forecast period due to higher demand for organic, clean-label, and healthier options, thereby fueling market growth. The market also sees growth driven by higher demand for sugar-free and lower-calorie options, further fueling its expansion. Germany has made a major contribution to market growth due to the region's growing population of health-conscious consumers, leading to higher demand for healthier, palatable snacks.

Trade Analysis for the Fruit Snacks Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)



Finished fruit snacks, such as gummies, chews, and bars, are commonly classified under HS 2106 as food preparations not elsewhere specified.

Fruit leather, purée-based snacks, and compressed fruit bites are typically also recorded under HS 2106 depending on composition.

Bulk fruit snack sheets, slabs, or pre-cut inclusions supplied to brand owners for secondary packing, generally cleared under HS 2106. Fruit purées, concentrates, and pastes used as inputs for fruit snacks are classified under HS 2007 and HS 2008 depending on processing and sugar content.

Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)



United States: Major exporter of branded and private-label fruit snacks supported by large-scale snack manufacturing, advanced packaging, and strong retail brand ecosystems.

Germany: Exporter of fruit snack products and fruit-based confectionery across Europe, driven by food-processing clusters and intra-EU trade.

China: Exporter of fruit gummies and fruit chews, particularly private-label and OEM products for global retailers. Turkey and Poland: Exporters of fruit-based snack products and fruit ingredient preparations supported by strong fruit-processing sectors.

Top Importers (Demand Centres)



United States: Large importer of fruit snacks and fruit-based snack components due to high per-capita snack consumption and private-label sourcing.

European Union: Significant intra-EU and extra-EU imports for retail snack categories, especially in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Japan: Importer of premium fruit snacks with strong demand for portion-controlled and clean-label products. Middle East: Growing import demand for packaged fruit snacks driven by young populations and modern retail expansion.

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns



Finished fruit snacks move primarily from North America, Europe, and China to consumer markets via containerised sea freight.

Bulk fruit purées and concentrates are shipped from fruit-producing regions to snack-manufacturing hubs, where final products are formed, dried, and packaged.

Repacking and private-label hubs in Europe and the Middle East import bulk finished snacks or semi-finished sheets for branding and distribution. Shelf-stable products reduce cold-chain dependence, but moisture and heat protection are critical to texture and shelf-life integrity.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors



Convenience snacking demand: Growth in on-the-go eating supports the growth of portioned fruit snack formats.

Reformulation pressure: Sugar reduction and natural-ingredient positioning influence sourcing of fruit concentrates and binders.

Private-label expansion: Retailers increasingly source fruit snacks cross-border under private-label arrangements.

Fruit supply variability: Seasonal and climate-related changes in fruit harvests affect input pricing and formulation stability. Packaging capability: Barrier packaging and portion-control formats influence export competitiveness.



Regulatory, Quality and Market-Access Considerations



Fruit snacks must comply with food-safety rules covering additives, colourants, contaminants, and microbiological limits.

Ingredient and nutrition labelling regulations affect sugar claims, fruit-content declarations, and allergen statements.

Some markets apply specific rules to the use of the term "fruit" when products contain concentrates or added sugars. Documentation typically includes certificates of analysis, ingredient specifications, and shelf-life validation.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences



Agricultural and horticulture support programs influence fruit availability and processing capacity in exporting countries.

Food-labelling reforms in the EU, the United States, and Asia affect product formulation and market access. Trade facilitation and tariff preferences for processed foods influence the competitiveness of fruit snack exports.



Fruit Snacks Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 8.2% Market Size in 2026 USD 23.91 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 25.87 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 48.60 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Fruit Snacks Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The fruit gummies and chews segment led the fruit snacks market in 2025, due to its multiple health benefits. Fruit gummies are natural, chemical-free, and preservative-free, and hence make an ideal snack option compared to fried, oily, and spicy foods that damage gut health. Fruit gummies and chews are an ideal option for healthier snacking, highly preferred by kids, and also highly sought by health-conscious consumers to maintain their nutritional profile. Functional options fortified with vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients also help to fuel the market's growth.

The freeze-dried fruits segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to higher demand for healthier snacking options among consumers of all age groups and those with a hectic lifestyle. Such consumers are always in search of healthier, more convenient, and organic options, further fueling market growth. Freeze-dried fruit options contain natural sweeteners

Fruit Type Analysis

The mixed fruits segment dominated the fruit snacks market in 2025, as a plate of mixed fruits is highly palatable and a preferable option compared to a single fruit. The option is lower in calories and is an ideal alternative to oily, fried, and unhealthy snack options. The platter also consists of various textures, flavors, and essential nutrients, further fueling the market's growth. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to market growth.

Category Analysis

The conventional segment led the fruit snacks market in 2025, as it benefits from factors such as cost-effectiveness and higher manufacturing availability at higher volumes. The segment involves the use of chemicals, preservatives, and other similar factors in the manufacturing of conventional fruit snacks, as it is an affordable option that is highly essential for producing snacks in large volumes. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to market growth.

The organic segment is expected to grow over the forecast period as the growing population of health-conscious consumers demands healthier alternatives, fueling market growth. The market also sees growth driven by higher demand for healthier, palatable options that maintain the nutritional profile. Hence, snack options such as fruit chips and other similar lower-calorie, fat-free options have higher demand, which is helpful for the market's growth in the foreseeable period. Organic options are free from artificial preservatives, additives, and pesticides, making them an ideal choice for a healthier snack for consumers of all age groups. Hence, the segment will make a major contribution to market growth in the foreseeable period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the fruit snacks market in 2025, as such stores are easy to locate near residential areas. Such stores offer a variety of products across different categories, which is helpful for market growth. Hence, consumers can shop for a variety of options and also explore new ones, further fueling market growth. Such stores also offer a variety of discounts and subscriptions to their loyal customers, making their shopping experience more economical. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to market growth.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the convenience it offers consumers with hectic schedules. Online platforms offer a variety of newly launched, innovative, and interesting products, further fueling market growth. Hence, consumers can select an ideal option after reading reviews and product data, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable future.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:



Dietary Supplements Market: The dietary supplements market

Frozen Food Market: The global frozen food market

Vegan Food Market: The global vegan food market

Sugar-Free Food Market: The global sugar-free food market

Food Additives Market: The global food additives market

Ethnic Food Market: The global ethnic food market

Meal Kits Market: The global meal kits market

Baking Ingredients Market: The global baking ingredients market

Fresh Produce Market: The global fresh produce market

Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market

Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size

Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size



Top Companies in the Fruit Snacks Market



Ferrero Group: Ferrero Group is a global confectionery leader with a growing presence in better-for-you and fruit-based snack categories, supported by premium product positioning and strong brand equity. Its innovation capabilities and extensive global distribution network enable expansion into premium and functional fruit snack segments, intensifying competition in value-added formats.

Nestlé: Nestlé operates one of the world's most diversified food portfolios, including fruit-based snacks aligned with health, wellness, and nutrition-focused consumption trends. The company's scale, strong R&D infrastructure, and reformulation expertise support the development of low-sugar and functional fruit snacks, accelerating mainstream adoption and category modernization.

Haribo: Haribo is a leading global player in fruit gummies and chews, recognized for strong brand recognition and broad consumer reach across age groups. Its transition toward reduced-sugar formulations and natural ingredients is reshaping consumer expectations and driving innovation within the fruit gummy sub-segment.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM): ADM is a major agricultural processor and ingredient supplier supporting the fruit snacks market through fruit concentrates, purées, fibers, and natural sweeteners. Its ingredient innovation and vertically integrated supply chain enable manufacturers to achieve clean-label reformulation and sugar-reduction objectives, strengthening upstream influence on market development.

SunOpta: SunOpta specializes in plant-based and organic food ingredients and products, with a strong focus on fruit-based snacks and private-label manufacturing. Its emphasis on organic sourcing and retailer partnerships positions it as a key enabler of clean-label and premium fruit snack growth across modern retail channels.

Bare Snacks: Bare Snacks is a prominent brand in baked and minimally processed fruit and vegetable snacks, emphasizing simple ingredients and label transparency. Its clean-label positioning and texture-driven innovation appeal to health-conscious consumers, reinforcing the shift toward minimally processed snack alternatives.

Mount Franklin Foods: Mount Franklin Foods operates a diverse snack portfolio that includes fruit snacks and private-label offerings for mass retail channels. The company's scale in private-label production supports wider category penetration and price accessibility, contributing to volume-driven growth in conventional fruit snack segments.

Brookside Foods: Brookside Foods combines fruit flavors with premium confectionery formats, offering fruit-forward snack products positioned primarily toward adult consumers. This hybrid positioning supports expansion of the premium and indulgent fruit snack segment, broadening category appeal beyond traditional formats.

Paradise Fruits: Paradise Fruits is a specialized supplier of high-quality fruit ingredients and inclusions for snack, bakery, and confectionery applications. Its expertise in fruit processing and customized ingredient solutions supports product differentiation and innovation for premium and functional fruit snack manufacturers.

Mondelez International: Mondelez International is a global snacking company with increasing investments in fruit-based, portion-controlled, and better-for-you snack formats. Its portfolio diversification and extensive global reach accelerate the mainstreaming of fruit snacks while driving competitive pressure through scale and brand leverage. Chaucer Foods: Chaucer Foods specializes in freeze-dried fruit snacks and fruit inclusions supplied to branded and private-label customers worldwide. Its focus on freeze-drying technology and premium fruit formats supports the rapid growth of nutrient-dense, shelf-stable fruit snacks in health-focused markets.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Fruit Rolls

Fruit Gummies & Chews

Fruit Bars

Freeze-Dried Fruits

Candied Fruits Others

By Fruit Type



Apple

Mango

Berries

Citrus

Tropical Fruits Mixed Fruits

By Category



Conventional Organic

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Others



By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request.

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we'll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

For Latest Update Follow Us:

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB: