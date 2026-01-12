403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Guterres calls on Iran to avoid excessive force against protesters
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Iranian authorities on Sunday to exercise “maximum restraint” and to avoid the use of “unnecessary or disproportionate” force against demonstrators.
“The Secretary-General is shocked by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters in multiple locations across the Islamic Republic of Iran, resulting in scores of deaths,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Guterres stressed that citizens must be able to voice their “grievances” peacefully and without fear, insisting that the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly guaranteed under international law must be “fully respected and protected.”
He also urged authorities to restore communication channels, noting the importance of access to information. Monitoring groups reported that Iran has been largely offline for more than 72 hours, entering its fourth consecutive day of a nationwide internet shutdown.
The unrest began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, sparked by the sharp decline of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities.
Rights organizations estimate that at least 490 protesters and 48 members of the security forces have been killed, with more than 10,600 people detained across the country. Official figures have not been released.
“The Secretary-General is shocked by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters in multiple locations across the Islamic Republic of Iran, resulting in scores of deaths,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Guterres stressed that citizens must be able to voice their “grievances” peacefully and without fear, insisting that the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly guaranteed under international law must be “fully respected and protected.”
He also urged authorities to restore communication channels, noting the importance of access to information. Monitoring groups reported that Iran has been largely offline for more than 72 hours, entering its fourth consecutive day of a nationwide internet shutdown.
The unrest began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, sparked by the sharp decline of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities.
Rights organizations estimate that at least 490 protesters and 48 members of the security forces have been killed, with more than 10,600 people detained across the country. Official figures have not been released.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment