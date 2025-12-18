403
Trump adds eight more nations to travel ban list
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has broadened the scope of America’s travel restrictions, adding eight new countries and entities to the existing ban, including Syria and travelers using Palestinian Authority-issued documents. The updated measures are scheduled to take effect on January 1.
According to an official proclamation issued this week, the expansion is part of a wider effort to limit entry from countries described as having “chronic vetting deficiencies,” which US authorities say prevent reliable assessments of whether incoming travelers meet admission standards.
Officials warned that such weaknesses could be exploited to “threaten United States national security.”
Under the revised policy, entry will be denied to nationals of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, Laos, and Sierra Leone, as well as individuals traveling on documentation issued by the Palestinian Authority.
Syria’s inclusion came only days after an attack in the country that killed two US soldiers and a civilian, allegedly carried out by a suspected Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) gunman. The decision followed despite recent efforts by Washington to improve relations with Syria’s new leadership, which assumed power last year after jihadist groups removed longtime president Bashar Assad.
The proclamation specifies that the new restrictions do not apply to individuals who have already been granted asylum in the United States.
This latest expansion builds on a previous order issued in June 2025, which imposed entry restrictions on nationals from 19 countries on national security grounds.
Trump has also recently targeted immigration from Somalia, one of the countries already affected by the ban, following a fraud scandal linked to members of the Somali diaspora in Minnesota. “We’re gonna go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country,” he said last month, urging the Africans to go home.
Earlier this month, a senior homeland security official stated that she had encouraged Trump to impose “a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”
