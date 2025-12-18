403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Niger On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) and President of the friendly Republic of Niger, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Tchiani wellbeing and good health and the people of Niger welfare and progress. (end) mt
