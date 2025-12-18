403
Cambodia Accuses Thailand of Renewed Air Attacks
(MENAFN) Cambodia asserted on Thursday that Thailand carried out new aerial assaults using F-16 fighter jets over Preah Vihear province, signaling a continuation of hostilities along the disputed frontier.
According to a report by a local outlet, Thai aircraft targeted the Phnom Kmoch and Peak Sbeak locations during morning operations, with the information attributed to Cambodia’s Defense Ministry.
The ministry emphasized that "Cambodian forces will continue to protect Cambodia’s territorial integrity and national dignity with unwavering resolve," underscoring the country’s determination to defend its sovereignty.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army announced on Thursday that it has demolished more than six structures allegedly utilized by cross-border scam organizations, including casinos and hotels, since clashes flared up again on Dec. 7. This information was reported by a local news platform.
Earlier reports from Cambodian media indicated that the border areas had remained peaceful overnight prior to the latest developments.
In a diplomatic effort, a special Chinese envoy for Asian affairs is expected to undertake "a shuttle-diplomacy trip to Cambodia and Thailand in an effort to bridge the two sides to rebuild peace at an early date," on Thursday.
Since fighting erupted nearly two weeks ago, the violence has claimed at least 55 lives across both countries.
Thai officials stated that the death toll includes 21 Thai soldiers and 16 Thai civilians. In contrast, Cambodia’s Interior Ministry reported that 18 Cambodian civilians lost their lives, while 78 others sustained injuries.
The confrontations have persisted despite US President Donald Trump announcing on Friday that leaders from both Thailand and Cambodia had consented to stop the renewed hostilities.
