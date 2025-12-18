403
Artillery strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan kills nine, including kids
(MENAFN) At least nine civilians, including three children, were killed and several others wounded Wednesday after artillery struck residential areas in the city of Dilling, located in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, according to a local monitoring platform.
The Nuba Mountains Platform reported that the attack was carried out by forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu and allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The shelling targeted neighborhoods within the city, killing six adults and three children.
In response, Sudanese army units reportedly launched an operation against the Taital area, from where the artillery fire originated, and seized control of the region. Neither the Sudanese army nor the SPLM-N and its RSF allies have officially commented on the incident.
Dilling and the nearby city of Kadugli have been under siege by RSF and SPLM-N forces since the early months of the ongoing war, with repeated artillery and drone strikes affecting civilians.
Across South, North, and West Kordofan states, weeks of intense clashes have forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.
Since the outbreak of the conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF in April 2023, thousands have died and millions have been displaced. The RSF controls most of the Darfur region, while the army maintains control over the remaining states, including Khartoum.
