India, Ethiopia Upgrade Relations to Strategic Partnership, Modi Says
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Wednesday that India and Ethiopia have upgraded their diplomatic relationship "to a strategic partnership," addressing Ethiopia's parliament as he concluded his inaugural visit to the Horn of Africa nation with prestigious accolades and substantial investment pledges.
The elevation follows discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and will encompass collaboration across technology, mining, green energy and defense sectors.
"Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and I took a big step forward yesterday," Modi told lawmakers. "This will unleash the potential of our economies through cooperation in technology, innovation and green energy."
Modi underscored the cultural and historical connections linking both nations, observing that India's national song "Vande Mataram" and Ethiopia's national anthem celebrate their territories as "mother."
He commended Ethiopia's 1896 triumph at the Battle of Adwa, describing it as inspiration for colonized nations and proof of the Global South's capacity for independent assertion.
Modi stressed Indian corporations' economic significance in Ethiopia, identifying them among the country's premier foreign investors.
"Indian companies have invested over $5 billion across sectors including textiles, agriculture, manufacturing and health -- generating more than 75,000 local jobs. This partnership has opened new avenues for growth," he said.
Throughout the visit, both governments executed multiple memorandums of understanding, including an arrangement for India to construct a substantial data center for Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Abiy characterized the visit as transformative, posting on US social media company X that it "underscores the growing ties between our two countries" and would foster enhanced cooperation across mutual priorities.
The trip incorporated symbolic demonstrations of friendship, with Abiy personally transporting Modi to prominent locations in Addis Ababa.
Modi received the Grand Nishan of Ethiopia, the nation's supreme distinction.
The strengthened partnership follows Ethiopia's integration into the BRICS bloc and the African Union's acceptance as a permanent G20 member, an initiative India championed last year.
"The Global South is writing its own destiny," said Modi. "We envision a future where the Global South rises together, not against anyone."
