Idox.Ai Announces Privacy Scout Family Edition To Strengthen AI Safety For Children At Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New consumer software brings real-time AI input monitoring and parental AI controls to support child online safety

Fremont, California, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDox, a leader in AI-powered data protection and safety technology, today announced the release of iDox Privacy Scout Family Edition, a consumer-focused AI safety solution created to help parents protect children using AI tools across leading platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini and DeepSeek. The new software supports parents who want stronger AI safety for families by offering real-time oversight, AI input monitoring, and safeguards that address modern online risks.

As AI assistants become part of everyday learning and entertainment, concerns continue to grow around child online safety, inappropriate content, and the possibility of children sharing personal information with AI systems. Privacy Scout Family Edition expands traditional parental AI monitoring and AI parental controls by adding an input-based protection layer that monitors what children type into AI tools before the information reaches an AI model.

This family AI protection software offers parents visibility across home devices and creates a safer digital environment by guiding safe AI usage for kids and preventing unintended disclosure of personal details. The system is designed to protect children using AI tools by identifying risky queries, enforcing safety rules, and helping parents manage AI usage without disrupting schoolwork or healthy exploration.

Privacy Scout Family Edition is the first consumer solution that focuses on AI input monitoring rather than simple web filtering. By reviewing typed content before submission, the software reduces exposure to inappropriate prompts, unsafe topics, and potential oversharing. This approach also supports AI oversharing prevention and helps families establish responsible and safe AI behavior.

Key features include:

AI input monitoring and safety alerts

The system detects harmful topics, sensitive information, risky questions, or attempts to bypass rules. It can block, flag, or modify unsafe text before submission.

Customizable AI safety guardrails

Parents can restrict categories such as personal information, adult themes, violence, or homework answer seeking. The tool also offers an optional guided learning mode that encourages AI tutoring rather than answer giving.

File scan and sanitize

The feature removes names, locations, school details, and identifiers from files before they are uploaded to AI tools. This helps maintain privacy during homework tasks that involve documents.













