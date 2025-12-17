Pooja Bhatt Mourns The Loss Of Dino Morea's Father, Calls It A 'Privilege To Have Known Him'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt took to her social media account and penned an emotional note on the demise of actor Dino Morea's father.

Pooja shared a heartfelt tribute alongside his picture, honouring his life and legacy.

Pooja Bhatt wrote,“As dazzling as the sun... as grounded as the earth itself. What a privilege to have known you, Mr Morea,” expressing her grief and respect for Dino Morea's father.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Dino Morea had taken to his social media account to express his grief over his father's demise.

The actor shared an emotional note alongside a carousel post, reflecting on his father's philosophy of life and his life's values. In a heartfelt note, Dino wrote,“Live life to the fullest every day, laugh every day, be passionate in what you do, exercise, spend time out in nature, get some sun, eat well, climb a mountain, swim in the sea, trek through a forest, work hard, be nice, be kind and be g.” And do all this on your own terms!! This list goes on.”

He further penned,“One person for me who embodies all this – my mentor, my hero, my father, DAD!! Thank you for the life lessons, Dad!! We will all miss you. I'm pretty sure you've already got the party started somewhere, and you have a bunch of souls around you dancing & having a good laugh!! Until we meet again, stay cool!!! Love you.”

Along with the note, Dino also shared a carousel post featuring some beautiful moments and memories of his father. A few photos showed his father during his younger days, looking charming and handsome.

In another video, Dino's father was seen working out with determination in his old age, reflecting his discipline and fitness. Another video clip shared by Dino captured his father dancing his heart out, celebrating life.

-IANS

rd/