Cheers To New Beginnings: Carlsberg Hong Kong Launches No & Low-Alcohol And Beyond Beer Series For Conscious Celebrations

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2025 – Carlsberg Hong Kong is championing moderation and mindful drinking with the launch of its extended No & Low -Alcohol Range and Beyond Beer product collection to ring in the New Year. Available from January 2026, the perfectly timed launch coincides with the season of gathering and the upcoming Dry January. The collection offers a refreshing, flavourful alternative for those looking to drink more consciously without compromising on taste or experience.

At the heart of this collection is Carlsberg 0.0, the flagship product that sets the standard for mindful drinking. With No Alcohol, No Sugar, and Low Calories, Carlsberg 0.0 delivers all the taste without the compromise – perfect for those who want to celebrate responsibly while maintaining a balanced lifestyle. True to its tagline, “Alcohol Free; Not Flavor Free,” Carlsberg No & Low-Alcohol Range together with its Beyond Beer collection proves that great beer experiences don't need alcohol to shine.

Driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier and more inclusive drinking options, especially among younger generations, Carlsberg Hong Kong's latest beverage series embraces the shift toward moderation. Whether it's over a festive meal, after a workout, or out with friends, the No & Low-Alcohol Range and Beyond Beer products is designed to support all types of occasions.

The lineup features new additions to Carlsberg's expanding No & Low-Alcohol product portfolio, including:



Poretti Zero, recognised as the winner of Italy's“Elected Product of the Year 2025” in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Category, known for its delicate and velvety body crafted from four varieties of hops. Erdinger Alkoholfrei, is a full-bodied alcohol-free beer (ABV <0.5%) filled with notes of spicy malt, caramel sweetness and a touch of fruity acidity.

These are accompanied by trusted favourites like Carlsberg 0.0 – crafted using a unique brewing process that gently removes alcohol through evaporation, preserving the full flavour and refreshing character of traditional beer – Young Master Zero, Young Master Another One, Tetley's Original Bitter, and the newly rebranded Jolly Shandy Lemon.

This launch also marks the first Dry January since Carlsberg Hong Kong began its strategic partnership with Young Master Brewery, holding exclusive distribution rights for its full portfolio of beers and Ready-to-Drink (“RTD”) products in Hong Kong and Macau since September. With this collaboration, Carlsberg is bringing Young Master's award-winning products to more consumers than ever before through its extensive distribution network.

Nathaniel Moxom, Managing Director of Carlsberg Hong Kong and Taiwan, said“We are proud to lead the way in promoting mindful drinking and expanding the choices available to our consumers. Through our No & Low-Alcohol Range and Beyond Beer portfolio, we aim to make moderation both accessible and enjoyable, perfectly in tune with today's evolving lifestyle habits.”

Discover What's Brewing Beyond Beer

Carlsberg Hong Kong is also introducing a new product category under Beyond Beer, all with purest flavours derived from quality ingredients. This includes a curated range of premium mixers and non-alcoholic beverages designed to elevate the drinking experience, whether enjoyed on their own or as part of creative mocktails. Highlights include:



Sophisticated mixers from The London Essence Company ranging from Indian tonic water, soda water and a delicate ginger ale. HIGHERTHAN 0% Salted Lime Soda with Electrolytes from HIGHERTHAN by Young Master, a first-in-market beverage featuring classic Hong Kong salted lime flavour, with added electrolytes – reimagined for modern hydration and boost.

Exclusive Deals to Sip, Shop and Savour

Carlsberg Hong Kong is rolling out a series of consumer promotions both in retail and on-premises throughout January. Shoppers at major supermarkets like Wellcome, ParknShop, city'super, and HKTVmall can enjoy special pricing and gifts with purchase. Customers who purchase designated amount of Carlsberg 0.0 in selected stores or ECOM platforms will receive a complimentary branded shoe bag. A tasting booth at designated city'super will also offer samples of Carlsberg 0.0, Poretti 0.0 and Erdinger 0.0 for curious shoppers.

On foodpanda, the full No & Low-Alcohol Beer and Beyond Beer range will be featured from January lasting for 6 weeks, with alcohol-free selections featured prominently for easy discovery. Participating restaurant brands will offer special promotions and in-app pick-up discounts to make conscious drinking even more accessible.

Around 70 participating outlets will run a Loyalty Stamp Card Programme throughout January. Guests who collect four stamps – one for each purchase of a Carlsberg 0.0 bottle – can redeem an exclusive Carlsberg 0.0 shoe bag, available while supplies last.