Oscars Shortlist: 'Sinners', 'Wicked: For Good' Lead Nominations Race

Top Contenders Emerge in Oscar Shortlists

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the shortlists across 12 categories, highlighting the top contenders ahead of the Oscar nominations next month. Among the leading ones was Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners', which earned recognition in multiple categories, including makeup, cinematography, casting, hairstyling, sound, visual effects, and a double showing in original song, as per Variety. 'Wicked: For Good' also matched up with shortlisting in cinematography, makeup, and hairstyling, casting, original score, sound, visual effects, and two original songs by Stephen Schwartz. Netflix's 'Frankenstein' delivered a strong show, with mentions in casting, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, original show, sound, and visual effects.

Shortlisted Categories

The 12 categories include Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), and Sound and Visual Effects.

International Feature Film Shortlist

One of the most significant categories - 'International Feature Film' features a total of 15 films, which will move to the next round of voting for the 98th Academy Awards. The shortlisted films are as follows: 'Belen' (Argentina) 'The Secret Agent' (Brazil) 'It Was Just An Accident' (France) 'Sound of Falling' (Germany) 'Homebound' (India) 'The President's Cake' (Iraq) 'Kokuho' (Japan) 'All That's Left Of You' (Jordan) 'Sentimental Value' (Norway) 'Palestine 36' (Palestine) 'No Other Choice' (South Korea) 'Sirat' (Spain) 'Late Shift' (Switzerland) 'Left-Handed Girl' (Taiwan) 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' (Tunisia)

Visual Effects Contenders

Titles that have made it to the list for Visual Effects are 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', 'FI', 'Frankenstein' 'Jurassic World Rebirth', 'Sinners', 'Superman', and 'Wicked: For Good', among others.

Key Dates for the 98th Academy Awards

Nominations for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, 2026. A total of 24 categories will be awarded at the Oscars, which is set to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. (ANI)

