Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant runs on single power line after fire
(MENAFN) The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has shifted to operating with just one external electricity supply line after a fire damaged infrastructure connecting the site to a nearby thermal power station, according to an official update released through the facility’s public communications.
The incident reportedly affected a communications link between the thermal plant’s outdoor switchgear and the nuclear complex, resulting in the shutdown of power delivery via the Ferrosplavnaya-1 transmission line.
Following the disruption, the nuclear plant is now receiving off-site electricity exclusively through the Dneprovskaya transmission line, which has become the sole remaining external power source.
Officials stated that while off-site power has been preserved, technical teams are currently working to determine the exact location and severity of the damage caused by the fire. Repair efforts and restoration of the affected systems are expected to begin once circumstances permit.
Plant representatives stressed that the situation is “under complete control,” adding that radiation readings remain within normal limits and align with natural background levels. They also noted that established safety thresholds and reactor operating requirements have not been breached.
The Zaporizhzhia facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has experienced repeated interruptions to its external power connections since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
According to warnings from Ukrainian officials and international organizations, dependence on a reduced number of power lines heightens the risk of serious safety issues, as continuous external electricity is critical for reactor cooling systems and the overall safe operation of the plant.
