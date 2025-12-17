Dr. Cameron Rokhsar Presents First Large Case Series On Non-Surgical Treatment Of Lipomas Using Kybella® (Deoxycholic Acid) Injections

New York, NY - December 16, 2025 - In a landmark advancement in minimally invasive dermatologic surgery, Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, double board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, will present the first large case series demonstrating the non-surgical treatment of lipomas using Kybella® (deoxycholic acid) at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) this November. This marks the first time a large clinical case series on injectable management of lipomas has been accepted by the ASDS - a major milestone in the evolution of lipoma care.

A Breakthrough in Non-Surgical Lipoma Management







Lipomas - benign fatty tumors historically treated through surgical excision - often leave scars and require recovery time. Dr. Rokhsar's study at the New York Cosmetic Skin & Laser Surgery Center explored the use of Kybella® (deoxycholic acid), an FDA-approved injectable for submental fat reduction, to dissolve lipomas through adipocytolysis - disruption of fat-cell membranes and natural clearance by macrophages.

Key findings from 20 patients treated for subcutaneous lipomas include:- 60% reported overall satisfaction.- 52.6% observed 50–100% lipoma size reduction.- Adverse events (bruising, swelling, tenderness) were mild and short-lived.- Most would recommend the treatment, citing no scarring and minimal downtime.

“Our results show that deoxycholic acid injections may offer a safe, effective, and scar-free alternative for select patients seeking to treat lipomas without surgery,” said Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, Medical Director of the New York Cosmetic Skin & Laser Surgery Center and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.“This work broadens the role of injectable fat-dissolving agents from aesthetics into true medical application.”

Study Implications and Next Steps

The findings highlight deoxycholic acid's potential as a non-surgical lipolytic therapy. Further controlled studies are planned to refine dosing, assess long-term efficacy, and measure recurrence. The full abstract, 'Non-Surgical Treatment of Lipomas with Deoxycholic Acid: A Large Case Series,' will be presented at ASDS 2025.

About Dr. Cameron Rokhsar

Dr. Cameron Rokhsar is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, internationally recognized for pioneering Fraxel® laser resurfacing, non-surgical rhinoplasty, and advanced injectable techniques. He is Medical Director of the New York Cosmetic Skin & Laser Surgery Center and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Learn more about Dr. Rokhsar's work in non-surgical lipoma removal at

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The ASDS is the leading organization for physicians specializing in skin health and aesthetic surgery, promoting research, education, and innovation in minimally invasive dermatologic care.