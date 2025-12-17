Virginia Credit Union Supports VCU's Developing Men Of Color Mentorship Program With $20,000 Donation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richmond, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union is donating $20,000 in support of a mentorship program that pairs college student mentors from Virginia Commonwealth University's Developing Men of Color (DMC) student organization with students at three Richmond City elementary and middle schools.

“Supporting organizations that are making a difference in the lives of young people is a key part of VACU's community engagement work. We're proud to support the DMC organization and the exceptional programs they've developed to inspire younger teens,” said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley.“We know how critical role models can be when it comes to the growth, development, and aspirations of young people. The connections forged through this mentoring program are making a meaningful difference in the lives of participants.”

VACU has a long-standing partnership with DMC, which works to improve enrollment, student success, and post-graduation outcomes for Black and Latino men. Including this year's donation, the credit union has contributed $60,000 to the organization during the past five years.

Currently, more than 60 DMC members are mentoring students at the three Richmond Public Schools, and VACU's donation helps cover costs associated with the mentorship program. The donation will also support two related programs: College Day, which brings students to VCU for a tour of campus labs and facilities, lunch, and activities; and Shadow Day, which pairs DMC members with high school students who have the opportunity to attend classes for the day, eat in the dining hall, and attend DMC meetings.

The $20,000 donation was announced at the recent DMC Fall Meeting, which brought together community leaders, including members of the VACU Board of Directors; VACU staff and leadership; and VCU faculty to network with more than 200 student members of DMC.

About Virginia Credit Union

