Invalda INVL Investor's Calendar For 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2026 in accordance with the following calendar:
8 April 2026 – audited annual financial statements and annual management report.
29 May 2026 – factsheet for 3 months of 2026.
31 August 2026 – semi–annual report of 2026.
30 November 2026 – factsheet for 9 months of 2026.
The person for additional information:
The person for additional information:
Raimondas Rajeckas
CFO of Invalda INVL
