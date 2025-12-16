Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alula Development Company Appoints New Managing Director

Alula Development Company Appoints New Managing Director


2025-12-16 09:01:08
(MENAFN- Asdaf News) AlUla – Asdaf News:

AlUla Development Company (UDC), a Public Investment Fund company, has appointed John Pagano as Managing Director to lead the next phase of the company's growth and advance its mission to develop exceptional assets that preserve and celebrate AlUla's natural and cultural heritage.

John brings decades of experience in large-scale destination development and regenerative tourism, including his ongoing leadership role as Group CEO of Red Sea Global, the visionary company behind some of the world's most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and AMAALA. In addition, he serves as Managing Director and Board Member of King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), further extending his leadership across landmark projects in the Kingdom.

UDC, Red Sea Global, and KAFD are distinct portfolio companies of the Public Investment Fund.

Pagano assumes charge from Fabien Toscano, who successfully led UDC through its early growth phase. Under his leadership, UDC signed several landmark agreements with global partners and strengthened a pipeline of hospitality and residential developments that position AlUla as a world-class destination.

UDC thanks Toscano for his strong leadership during the foundational phase. The appointment of Pagano follows Board approval and a structured leadership transition.

John Pagano will lead UDC as Managing Director, applying his extensive destination-development experience to ensure continuity and strengthen UDC's role in advancing AlUla as a world-class place to visit, live, and invest.

Tags#AlUla #AlUla Development Company #Managing Director

MENAFN16122025007116015312ID1110488076



Asdaf News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search