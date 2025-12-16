403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Torrential rains kill dozens in Moroccan city
(MENAFN) At least 37 people have died after torrential rains caused severe flooding in the Moroccan coastal city of Safi, authorities reported on Monday. Flash floods struck the area on Sunday morning, submerging around 70 homes and businesses and sweeping away at least ten vehicles. Fourteen people were hospitalized with various injuries, while rescue operations are ongoing.
Khalid Iazza, director of Mohammed V Hospital in Safi, said an emergency plan was activated to handle the influx of victims following the heavy rainfall. Speaking in parliament, Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch noted that 37 millimeters (1.5 inches) of rain fell in a very short period.
Local media reported that schools in Safi will remain closed for three days in the aftermath of the disaster. Social media footage shows streets turned into raging rivers, with cars stranded or submerged in the rapidly rising waters.
Authorities deployed civil protection services, security forces, and emergency teams to search for missing individuals, assist residents, and stabilize affected areas. Flooding and infrastructure damage were also reported in Tetouan in northern Morocco and the mountain town of Tinghir.
In Tinghir province, four people died after their vehicle was swept into a river by strong currents.
The floods follow seven years of drought that had depleted Morocco’s major reservoirs. The disaster comes just a week after another national tragedy in Fez, where 19 people were killed and 16 injured when two residential buildings collapsed.
Khalid Iazza, director of Mohammed V Hospital in Safi, said an emergency plan was activated to handle the influx of victims following the heavy rainfall. Speaking in parliament, Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch noted that 37 millimeters (1.5 inches) of rain fell in a very short period.
Local media reported that schools in Safi will remain closed for three days in the aftermath of the disaster. Social media footage shows streets turned into raging rivers, with cars stranded or submerged in the rapidly rising waters.
Authorities deployed civil protection services, security forces, and emergency teams to search for missing individuals, assist residents, and stabilize affected areas. Flooding and infrastructure damage were also reported in Tetouan in northern Morocco and the mountain town of Tinghir.
In Tinghir province, four people died after their vehicle was swept into a river by strong currents.
The floods follow seven years of drought that had depleted Morocco’s major reservoirs. The disaster comes just a week after another national tragedy in Fez, where 19 people were killed and 16 injured when two residential buildings collapsed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment