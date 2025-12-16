Axalta Releases 2025 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry's longest running and most comprehensive color account shows neutrals continuing to anchor the global palette

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today released its 73rd annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report. The report offers an updated look at the landscape of automotive color in 2025, in which once again, white, gray, and black dominated. First published in 1953, Axalta's annual color popularity report is the automotive industry's longest running and most comprehensive color account.





Axalta's 2025 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report revealed steady movement rather than dramatic shifts, with neutrals continuing to dominate the market. White remains the leading color at 29 percent, followed by black at 23 percent and gray at 22 percent, illustrating ongoing preferences for clean, timeless design.

Silver lost momentum at 7 percent, while blue maintained 6 percent, affirming its position as the strongest chromatic color and signaling continued interest in subtle, chromatic tones.

Red, brown/beige, green, and yellow/gold remain smaller but steady contributors to the global palette.

“This year's report reveals how enduring neutrals continue to anchor the global palette, even as interest rises in finishes that bring greater depth, movement, and individuality to vehicle styling,” said Dr. Lei Qiao, Vice President - Technology, Mobility Coatings at Axalta.“Overall, the 2025 landscape reflects a market anchored in simplicity yet increasingly open to refined color expression and contemporary finishes.”

The report also captures slight changes in color popularity based on geography:

North America: White leads at 31 percent, a slight decrease from 2024 as chromatic colors rise in popularity. Drivers in North America increasingly choose bolder colors, with blue at 10 percent and red at 7 percent, reflecting a broader cultural shift toward customization and standout styling.

South America: White leads at 35 percent, valued for practicality and performance in warmer climates. Silver increased to 14 percent and blue to 7 percent, signaling continued growing interest in modern, refined tones. Gray at 23 percent and red at 4 percent round out a palette trending toward lighter, fresher expressions.

Europe: Gray dominates at 26 percent, increasing slightly from 2024 as the region continues to favor refined, understated design. White at 25 percent and black at 22 percent maintain their strong presence, creating a palette rooted in sophistication and harmonizing with Europe's sleek, modern vehicle styling.

Asia: Asia continues shifting toward expressive color, with yellow/gold rising to 4 percent, green growing to 3 percent, and standout shades like orange and purple increasing to 2 percent. In a rapidly expanding EV market, bold, saturated hues help brands build identity and stand out, even as black increases to 26 percent across the region.

“Our proprietary resin chemistry enables Axalta to develop and deliver an expansive palette that meets the wide variety of colors demanded by different customers, cultures and climates, while at the same time ensuring the durability, performance and sustainability of the coating,” said Dr. Robert Roop, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Axalta.

Each year, Axalta analyzes automotive build data from leading vehicle production regions and major markets around the world to deliver global color popularity rankings, regional trends, and an indicator of current market preferences. The report highlights the top 10 most popular automotive color spaces and provides insight into how color preferences continue to evolve across global markets.

