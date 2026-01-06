Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV At Rs 13.89 Lakh Deliveries In 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced the launch of the XUV 3XO EV, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in the subcompact SUV segment. The electric SUV is priced from Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in two variants--AX5 and AX7L. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from February 23, 2026, the company said in a statement.

Performance and Battery Specifications

The XUV 3XO EV is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed real-world driving range of up to 285 km on a single charge. The vehicle produces 110 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in approximately 50 minutes.

Engineered for Urban Mobility

Mahindra said the electric SUV has been developed for urban mobility needs while retaining the design language and features of the XUV 3XO range, which was first launched in April 2024 and has recorded sales of nearly 1.8 lakh units to date. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "The XUV 3XO rewrote the rules by bringing aspiration and accessibility together at scale. With the XUV 3XO EV, we are extending that winning proposition into electric mobility for customers who want an EV that simply fits their lives -- day after day. The XUV 3XO EV has been engineered around real usage patterns, ensuring that it meets everyday mobility needs reliably. It combines instant electric performance with a package that is tuned for confidence and ease in city driving."

Key Features and Technology

In terms of features, the XUV 3XO EV comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Auto Emergency Braking. Other highlights include a 360-degree surround view system with blind view monitoring, Adrenox connected car technology with over 80 features and built-in Alexa, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system with Dolby Atmos.

Pricing and Positioning

The AX5 variant is priced at Rs 13.89 lakh, while the AX7L variant costs Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom). An optional 7.2 kW wall charger is available at an additional cost of Rs 50,000.

Mahindra stated that the XUV 3XO EV is positioned as a practical, economical electric SUV option for customers who primarily use their vehicles for intra-city commuting. (ANI)

