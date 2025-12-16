403
Qatar, UAE Condemn Israel’s Legalization of West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) criticized Israel’s recent decision to legalize 19 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, labeling it a “flagrant violation of international resolutions.”
The approval came last week when Israel’s Security Cabinet endorsed a plan to legalize 19 unauthorized outposts in the occupied West Bank, following a proposal by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
In a post on the US social media platform X on Tuesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry described the approval as “a flagrant violation of international resolutions and a blatant infringement on the rights of the Palestinian people.”
Qatar reaffirmed its steadfast support for the Palestinian population and their legitimate entitlement under international resolutions to form an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The statement urged the global community to fulfill its legal and moral obligations by exerting pressure on Israel to stop its expansionist settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Similarly, the UAE condemned Israel’s action as “a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law,” emphasizing that it hinders efforts to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace in the region.
The UAE Foreign Ministry reiterated the country’s firm rejection of any Israeli attempts to annex the West Bank and highlighted its dedication to protecting the rights of the Palestinian people.
