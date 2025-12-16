Farah Khan Praises BB19 Third Runner-Up Tanya Mittal, Says 'She Will Always Be Remembered'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand were recently seen talking and praising BB19 third runner-up Tanya Mittal.

In Farah Khan's recent vlog, she was seen visiting Kunickaa's house for a fun round of chit-chat followed by some interesting cooking sessions. It was here when the two ladies were seen talking about Tanya Mittal's fun and unique Bigg Boss game and journey.

While talking about her, Farah Khan quipped about Tanya's fun element and her banter with the trees and other animal-shaped showpieces in the house. Kunickaa laughed it off and added that while they were amused by Tanya's playful antics, she has undeniably captured everyone's attention and become the talk of the town.

To this Farah nodded in acceptance and said, 'Yes, we are talking about her. She's a standout. She's a national trend! Whether she wins or not, she will be remembered.” To this Kunickaa added,“Whether someone hates her or not, you simply can't ignore her.”

Talking about Tanya's journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, she was often subjected to criticism and bullying for openly discussing her wealth. Tanya became extremely popular with the audience for her fictional and imaginative storytelling sessions.

When the housemates were seen getting bored, Tanya switched to talking to trees and other non-living things in the house, like showpieces of animals that were kept as decorative items. A lot of fans loved her fun banter with the decorative items and trees, while others called it a gimmick to seek attention. It was during her journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house that Tanya Mittal was offered a show by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

During the media interaction round inside the house, several media personnel also questioned her credibility and accused her of being fake and dual-faced, often poking fun at her repeated mentions of wealth.

Recently, Tanya was recently seen breaking down emotionally as she returned to her hometown, Gwalior, a week after the show. In a video shared by the BB 19 third runner-up on her social media account, the entrepreneur was seen hugging a man believed to be her father at the entrance of her home, surrounded by close family members who comforted her during the emotional moment.

She captioned the video as,“I am home.” In the video, an overwhelmed Tanya is heard explaining that she consciously chose not to use her father's name on the show for attention. She said that had she done so, fellow contestants might have labelled her as cranky or targeted her even further.

After the show concluded last week, Tanya was seen visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings and express gratitude to Ganpati Bappa. Following a week of interviews, professional commitments and reconnecting with friends, Mittal has returned to Gwalior to spend time with her parents and extended family.

–IANS

rd/