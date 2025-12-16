Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey’s house sales grow in first eleven months of year

2025-12-16 08:13:57
(MENAFN) House sales in Türkiye increased 13.3% year-on-year during the first 11 months of the year, according to data released Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Over 1.43 million homes were sold between January and November.

Newly built homes accounted for 444,096 units, up 8.9% from the same period last year, while second-hand sales surged 15.4% to 990,037 units. Mortgage-backed transactions saw the sharpest growth, rising 53.5% year-on-year to 207,519 homes.

In contrast, November sales dipped 7.8% year-on-year, totaling 141,100 units. Istanbul remained the leading market with 24,234 homes sold, followed by Ankara with 12,706 units and Izmir with 8,540.

Sales to foreign buyers also fell in November, with 1,943 homes purchased by non-Turkish citizens—a 9.7% decline compared to last year. Russians, Ukrainians, and Germans were the top foreign buyers during the month.

