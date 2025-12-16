403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey’s house sales grow in first eleven months of year
(MENAFN) House sales in Türkiye increased 13.3% year-on-year during the first 11 months of the year, according to data released Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Over 1.43 million homes were sold between January and November.
Newly built homes accounted for 444,096 units, up 8.9% from the same period last year, while second-hand sales surged 15.4% to 990,037 units. Mortgage-backed transactions saw the sharpest growth, rising 53.5% year-on-year to 207,519 homes.
In contrast, November sales dipped 7.8% year-on-year, totaling 141,100 units. Istanbul remained the leading market with 24,234 homes sold, followed by Ankara with 12,706 units and Izmir with 8,540.
Sales to foreign buyers also fell in November, with 1,943 homes purchased by non-Turkish citizens—a 9.7% decline compared to last year. Russians, Ukrainians, and Germans were the top foreign buyers during the month.
Newly built homes accounted for 444,096 units, up 8.9% from the same period last year, while second-hand sales surged 15.4% to 990,037 units. Mortgage-backed transactions saw the sharpest growth, rising 53.5% year-on-year to 207,519 homes.
In contrast, November sales dipped 7.8% year-on-year, totaling 141,100 units. Istanbul remained the leading market with 24,234 homes sold, followed by Ankara with 12,706 units and Izmir with 8,540.
Sales to foreign buyers also fell in November, with 1,943 homes purchased by non-Turkish citizens—a 9.7% decline compared to last year. Russians, Ukrainians, and Germans were the top foreign buyers during the month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment