GROHE Strengthens Its Bathroom Portfolio with the Launch of Essence Ceramics
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) New Delhi, 16th December 2025 | GROHE, a leading global brand in premium bathroom and kitchen fittings, announces its strategic expansion into the rapidly growing ceramics market in India with the launch of the new Essence Ceramics Collection. Strengthening the existing Essence portfolio this launch marks GROHE’s move towards a more holistic bathroom offering. The new range introduces refined sanitary ceramics - including wall-hung toilets and washbasins, bringing together minimalist design and advanced hygiene technology to deliver seamless functionality and aesthetic harmony across the complete Essence line up.
With a legacy of transforming bathroom experiences, GROHE continues to set the standard in complete bathroom solutions. The Essence Ceramics Collection builds on this legacy of excellence, offering elevated bathroom design that blends precision engineering, hygiene performance, and timeless aesthetics. Guided by principles of clarity, subtlety, and organic form, this range allows users to create modern bathrooms with quiet elegance while ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and performance.
Speaking on the Launch, Priya Rustogi, Leader (Managing Director), India, LIXIL IMEA, said, “We are committed to delivering bathroom spaces that offer reliability, design harmony, and long-term value. With our strengthened ceramics portfolio, GROHE now approaches the bathroom as a complete ecosystem- from sanitaryware and ceramics to basins, fittings, and intelligent water technologies designed for real Indian homes. As a priority market, India shapes the way we innovate and invest. Local manufacturing of the Essence wall-hung toilet is a testament to this focus—enhancing accessibility for Indian consumers while maintaining the superior quality GROHE stands for.”
In the basin category, the collection has been redesigned with a fresh emphasis on elegantly slim profiles and versatile shapes. All basins now feature a sleek 6 mm profile thickness and come in a variety of configurations- from vessel and countertop basins to different shape options including round and lozenge designs, giving greater design flexibility for modern bathrooms.
Beneath its minimal surface, the Essence Ceramics Collection is underpinned by robust engineering. In the WC lineup, a new highlight is the GROHE Triple Vortex flush- a powerful, silent flush system with three water outlets that ensures complete bowl-cleaning while optimizing water use.
GROHE will introduce the Essence Ceramics Collection through experiential retail and architect-first engagement. Enhanced displays and strengthened product communication across partner stores and LIXIL Studios will enable customers to better understand the collection's design and hygiene advantages, cementing its leadership in the industry by catering to the evolving needs of discerning Indian consumers.
About GROHE
GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability.
The brand offers life-enhancing product solutions as well as services with its dedicated portfolios GROHE QuickFix, GROHE Professional and its premium sub-brand GROHE SPA. All cater to the specific needs of GROHE’s professional business partners and their differentiated target groups.
With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL’s Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to water- and energy-saving product technologies such as GROHE Everstream, a water-recirculating shower.
*includes CO2 compensation projects.
About LIXIL
LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes.
But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at
