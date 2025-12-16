403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Druze Militia Fatally Shoot Syrian Poet in Suwayda
(MENAFN) A prominent Syrian writer was fatally gunned down in front of his residence by assailants connected to controversial Druze faction leader Hikmat al-Hijri, provincial media outlets confirmed Monday.
Anwar Al-Shaer was struck by gunfire Sunday evening in Bousan village, located in eastern Suwayda province, according to media.
Media, citing local sources, said the attack was carried out by the so-called "National Guard," an outlaw group linked to al-Hijri over the criticism of his militia.
Hospital officials reported that Al-Shaer's remains arrived at Suwayda's National Hospital bearing three bullet wounds, including a fatal shot to the skull.
According to media, the poet's last social media post included criticism of the outlaw groups, describing them as a "tail" left behind by the former regime in Suwayda.
The killing follows by approximately two weeks the deaths of religious leaders Raed al-Mutni and Maher Falhout, who perished while in custody after forces aligned with al-Hijri's network detained them. Both men reportedly succumbed to torture.
In a separate security incident, Syrian state broadcaster Alikhbaria, citing an unnamed security source, said that rebel groups in Suwayda fired mortar shells at positions of Syrian security forces in the Tel Hadid area in the Suwayda countryside, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement.
The Druze community in Suwayda has three religious authorities, whose positions sometimes diverge: Hikmat al-Hijri, Hammoud Yahya al-Hinnawi, and Yusuf Jarbou'.
Al-Hijri's adherents represent a minority faction and lack broad recognition as legitimate representatives of the province's Druze population.
The region has maintained a fragile truce since July 19, implemented after seven days of violent confrontations between Druze militias and Bedouin tribal fighters that claimed hundreds of lives.
Following Bashar al-Assad's removal from power in late 2024, Syria's newly established government has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at stabilizing the nation, pursuing political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.
Assad, who governed Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.
Anwar Al-Shaer was struck by gunfire Sunday evening in Bousan village, located in eastern Suwayda province, according to media.
Media, citing local sources, said the attack was carried out by the so-called "National Guard," an outlaw group linked to al-Hijri over the criticism of his militia.
Hospital officials reported that Al-Shaer's remains arrived at Suwayda's National Hospital bearing three bullet wounds, including a fatal shot to the skull.
According to media, the poet's last social media post included criticism of the outlaw groups, describing them as a "tail" left behind by the former regime in Suwayda.
The killing follows by approximately two weeks the deaths of religious leaders Raed al-Mutni and Maher Falhout, who perished while in custody after forces aligned with al-Hijri's network detained them. Both men reportedly succumbed to torture.
In a separate security incident, Syrian state broadcaster Alikhbaria, citing an unnamed security source, said that rebel groups in Suwayda fired mortar shells at positions of Syrian security forces in the Tel Hadid area in the Suwayda countryside, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement.
The Druze community in Suwayda has three religious authorities, whose positions sometimes diverge: Hikmat al-Hijri, Hammoud Yahya al-Hinnawi, and Yusuf Jarbou'.
Al-Hijri's adherents represent a minority faction and lack broad recognition as legitimate representatives of the province's Druze population.
The region has maintained a fragile truce since July 19, implemented after seven days of violent confrontations between Druze militias and Bedouin tribal fighters that claimed hundreds of lives.
Following Bashar al-Assad's removal from power in late 2024, Syria's newly established government has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at stabilizing the nation, pursuing political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.
Assad, who governed Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment