Crypto Crash Warning: Trump Alters Fed Nominee Amid AI Bubble Fears

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Sharp Correction Amid Rising Leverage and Macroeconomic Concerns

The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn on Monday, with major digital assets retreating as traders reassessed risk amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Bitcoin retested the $85,000 mark, while Ether declined to approximately $2,900, reflecting increased investor caution following disappointing economic indicators and evolving policy expectations in the United States.



Leverage in the crypto market surged, resulting in over $527 million in liquidations within 24 hours, signaling heightened caution among traders.

Growing debt risks related to artificial intelligence investments and tighter liquidity conditions prompted traders to exit riskier assets, triggering a market correction.

Indicators show traders seek safety amid rising inflation fears, with US 5-year Treasury yields remaining resilient alongside declining crypto capitalization. Market sentiment is influenced by macroeconomic factors, including consumer spending concerns and Federal Reserve policy outlooks.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: none specific

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative, driven by increased liquidation events and risk aversion among investors.

Market Dynamics and Investor Behavior

The correction was driven by a combination of deteriorating macroeconomic data and rising leverage within the crypto space. Recent data indicates that traders have liquidated over half a billion dollars worth of bullish positions in the past 24 hours, highlighting a shift towards risk-off strategies. The pervasive use of leverage, with futures open interest topping $135 billion, amplifies volatility, as traders unwind positions amid mounting doubts about further price gains.

Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence sector's dependence on debt funding has drawn scrutiny from hedge funds like Bridgewater Associates (NASDAQ: MSTR ). The firm warns of a potential bubble forming due to excessive borrowing by tech giants to finance AI developments, adding to broader macroeconomic pressures.

US 5-year Treasury versus total crypto market capitalization. Source: TradingView

The US Treasury yields rebounded sharply after hitting a low of 98.64, indicating investor demand for inflation protection amid concerns about the Federal Reserve's future policy moves. Despite this, retail data paints a subdued picture: a CNBC survey revealed that over 40% of Americans plan to cut holiday spending amid stagnant wages and rising costs, further dampening consumer confidence.

Total crypto market open interest, USD. Source: CoinGlass

Excess leverage remains a significant concern, with open interest precariously high. Recent liquidation events and the shift in funding rates - with some exchanges experiencing negative rates, paid to short sellers - underscore the market's fragile state. This environment is compounded by macroeconomic jitters, including potential changes in US leadership and policy, which influence dollar strength and investor confidence.

President Donald Trump 's circle has recently expressed openness to different candidate options for Federal Reserve Chair, which has added to market volatility. The US Dollar Index stabilizing at around 98 after weeks of decline suggests some confidence in the US economy's resilience, although this feud with crypto assets persists amid broader macro risks.

Overall, the combination of macroeconomic uncertainties, excessive leverage, and institutional shifts points to ongoing volatility, with investors remaining cautious amid mixed signals from traditional and crypto markets.

