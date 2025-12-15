QMC CEO Meets President Of The Palestinian Football Association

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with Lieutenant General Jibril Rajoub, President of the Palestinian Football Association, to discuss ways to develop joint cooperation in the field of sports media.

