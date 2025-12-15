U.S. Embassy Sri Lanka Supports Launch Of Geoai For Disaster Resilience National Initiative In Colombo In The Aftermath Of Divastating Cyclone Ditwah

MENAFN - GetNews)With the support of the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, the Association of Disaster Risk Management Professionals successfully launched the national initiative titled, aimed at strengthening Sri Lanka's ability to predict, prepare for, and respond to disasters using advanced geospatial and artificial intelligence technologies.

The launch and sensitization event held in Colombo brought together more than 80 participants, including senior government officials, technical experts, academics, students, private sector innovators, and media representatives. Key institutions in attendance included the Disaster Management Centre, National Disaster Relief Services Centre, Department of Meteorology, National Building Research Organisation, Irrigation Department, Ministry of Health, the Tri Forces, Sri Lanka Police, major telecommunications partners, universities, and community based organizations.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Ms. Jayne A. Howell, Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, highlighted the importance of innovation and partnerships in building resilience.

“Sri Lanka has the opportunity to lead the region in disaster resilience by embracing innovation, investing in people, and using GeoAI to turn risk into readiness,” she said.

She further emphasized the strength of U.S. Sri Lanka collaboration, noting,“This initiative reflects the power of partnership, where U.S. innovation and Sri Lankan leadership come together to build a safer and more resilient future for all.”

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy, underscored the growing role of digital transformation in national resilience.

“Disaster resilience and the digital economy are no longer separate agendas. Artificial intelligence, data governance, and digital public infrastructure are now central to protecting lives, livelihoods, and national stability,” he stated.

Guest of Honour Professor Indika Mahesh Karunathilaka, Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo, highlighted the role of youth in disaster response and recovery.

“This disaster showed us something powerful. It was the youth of this country who came forward in their thousands, voluntarily and passionately. The future of disaster resilience belongs to them,” he remarked.

The initiative was conceptualized by U.S. State Department alumni Dr. Novil Wijesekara and Dr. Aslam Saja and is implemented by the Association of Disaster Risk Management Professionals, with support from the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka and in collaboration with the University of Colombo.

Over the coming months, the project will train 25 government officials and 125 university students, who will jointly implement five GeoAI based projects of national interest. These projects aim to directly strengthen Sri Lanka's disaster preparedness and response across multiple sectors. The initiative also plans to host a two day symposium and a public exhibition to showcase project outcomes and promote cross sector learning and collaboration.

