The Curious Bonsai Therapy & Coaching Launches New Singapore Psychotherapy Clinic And Global Digital Platform

The Curious Bonsai Therapy & Coaching has officially announced the launch of its new headquarters in Singapore, accompanied by a dual-platform digital expansion. The launch features a dedicated local portal for clinical services at and a global hub for coaching and educational content at .

This expansion creates a bridge between clinical psychotherapy in Singapore and broader leadership development, offering a unique hybrid of trauma-informed care and high-performance coaching.

A Convergence of Lived Experience and Clinical Mastery

The clinic is led by Co-Founder Michelle Mah, a Masters-trained psychotherapist and emotional intelligence and strengths coach. Mah, a Provisional Clinical Member of the Singapore Association for Counselling (SAC), brings a rare combination of corporate experience and personal advocacy to the practice. As a survivor of an eating disorder, her "lived experience" deeply informs her work in body image recovery and identity and self-esteem.

"We are building a space where personal growth and deep healing can coexist," says Mah. "Whether it is anxiety counselling for a young adult, strengths-based executive coaching for a tech leader or somatic interventions for a mid-career individual, the goal is the same: to help clients navigate their internal landscapes with curiosity and resilience."

Mah's background includes coaching at FAANG-level companies, utilizing mindfulness and emotional intelligence frameworks similar to "Search Inside Yourself." She is also a recognized TEDx speaker, frequently addressing support for burnout counselling and stress management therapy.

Pioneering Expertise in Trauma and NLP

Joining Mah is Co-Founder Stuart Tan, a veteran in the field of human potential. An early pioneer who began training NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) in the late 1990s, Tan has trained over 500,000 professionals across 11 countries.

Tan's expertise anchors the clinic's specialized modalities, including trauma therapy, somatic therapy, and parts-based therapy. His background makes him uniquely qualified to handle complex cases involving financial wellbeing therapy and leadership coaching for those in high-stakes environments.

"True growth often requires addressing the nervous system first," notes Tan. "By integrating hypnotherapy and emotional regulation into our coaching, we support leaders and individuals in resolving the 'invisible' barriers to their success."

Two Portals, One Mission

The Curious Bonsai operates on a two-tier model to serve diverse needs:

● The Singapore Clinic (): Focused on in-person, clinical services including depression therapy, marriage counselling,and young adult therapy. It serves as a sanctuary for those seeking a therapist in Singapore for face-to-face intervention.

● The Global Hub (thecuriousbonsai ): A digital platform designed for life coaching, personal development coaching, and online workshops. This site hosts resources for professional development coaching accessible to a global audience.

About The Curious Bonsai Therapy & Coaching

The Curious Bonsai Therapy & Coaching provides a comprehensive suite of mental health and professional growth services. From couples therapy in Singapore to money psychology counselling, the practice blends evidence-based psychotherapy with dynamic coaching strategies to support the "whole person."