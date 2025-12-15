Doubletree By Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences Appoints Oguzhan Isci As Director Of Sales

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences has appointed Oguzhan Isci as Director of Sales. With over ten years of experience across the UAE, Qatar, Türkiye, and Europe, Oguzhan brings strong commercial expertise and a proven ability to grow key market segments.

Oguzhan brings over a decade of experience across the UAE, Qatar, Türkiye, and Europe, with a strong track record in driving commercial growth and expanding key market segments. In his new role, he will lead the hotel's sales strategy, strengthen key partnerships, and support the continued growth of DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences.

Commenting on the appointment, Aycan Pasli, Commercial Director, said“We are delighted to welcome Oguzhan to our leadership team. His deep regional expertise, passion for hospitality, and strategic approach to sales make him an invaluable addition to the property. We are confident this his leadership will elevate our market presence and accelerate growth across key segments.

Oguzhan's Hilton journey includes senior sales leadership roles in Doha and Izmir, managing a combined inventory of 439 keys across properties such as Aleph Doha Residences – Curio Collection by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton Doha Al Sadd. He also held previous positions in front office operations at various Hilton Hotels.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Tourism Management from Dokuz Eylul University and completed an Erasmus program in Hospitality Management in Finland.

Located in the heart of Dubai, our hotel offers an exceptional living experience with sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Ideally situated just steps from BurJuman Mall and BurJuman Metro Station, three kilometers from the Dubai World Trade Center, and only a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, our residences provide seamless access to the city's most sought-after destinations. Guests can choose from one- to four-bedroom accommodations ranging from 80 to 202 sqm, each featuring a separate living room and a fully equipped kitchen. The property also offers two outdoor swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and serene spa treatment rooms. With its sleek“industrial chic” design, the hotel caters to both modern business travelers and urban leisure seekers, delivering the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience.

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 700 hotels across 61 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, welcoming guests with the beloved DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie and prioritizing the spaces and human moments that make travelers feel good. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a comfortable stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking online or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.