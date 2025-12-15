403
Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Bahrain
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of his country's National Day
