Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Appoints Piyush Goyal As Tamil Nadu In-Charge, Baijayant Panda For Assam

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the BJP election in-charge for the forthcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will be his co-incharges, the saffron party said.

Elections in Assam and Tamil Nadu are scheduled for 2026.

The BJP has been trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu for quite some time. The saffron party won 4 seats in the 2021 assembly polls.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the election in 2021, ending the decade-long reign of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The DMK's leader, MK Stalin, became the eighth Chief Minister, replacing Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK.

Panda is Assam election incharge

Baijayant Panda has been appointed as the BJP election in-charge for the forthcoming elections in Assam. Sunil Kumar Sharma and Darshana Ben Jardosh will be the co-incharges, the party said.

Panda is the national vice president of the BJP. Sharma is a BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, and Jardosh is a former Union Minister.

In 2021, the assembly election in Assam saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power with 75 seats. It was the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state. The Mahajot led by INC won 50 seats, increasing its tally from 26 in 2016.

Himanta Biswa Sarma became the chief minister of Assam.