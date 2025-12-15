Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flash Floods in Morocco’s Safi Claim 21 Lives

2025-12-15 03:01:41
(MENAFN) The death toll from flash floods in the western Moroccan city of Safi has climbed to 21, according to authorities in the country.

The Safi Governorate stated late Sunday that 21 individuals perished due to “exceptional thunderstorms that hit the city on Sunday evening, triggering massive floods within a short period of time.”

Search and rescue missions are continuing, with officials implementing measures to secure affected areas and assist residents in need.

On Sunday, Morocco’s state news agency, quoting local authorities, reported that unusually intense rainfall over roughly an hour unleashed strong floodwaters, submerging homes and businesses in various parts of the city. The floods followed heavy thunderstorm activity.

Authorities also confirmed that 20 more people sustained injuries and are currently receiving care at the government-operated Mohammed V Hospital in Safi.

