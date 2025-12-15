403
Portuguese Artists Protest Eurovision Over Israel’s Participation
(MENAFN) After Iceland joined Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia in pulling out of Eurovision 2026, 17 Portuguese performers competing in the national selection show Festival da Canção declared that they would refuse to represent Portugal, even if chosen for next year’s contest.
The participants in the internal competition to select a representative released a statement condemning Israel’s contentious involvement in the contest, as reported by a news agency.
“With words and with songs, we act within the possibilities we are given. We do not accept complicity with the violation of Human Rights,” the statement affirmed.
They further added: “Despite Russia’s ban from Eurovision 2022 for political reasons, we were surprised to see that the same stance was not taken towards Israel, which, according to the United Nations, is committing acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”
In reaction, a public broadcaster RTP stated: "Regardless of the decision of the artists who subscribe to the statement, RTP will once again organise Festival da Canção and reaffirms its participation at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026."
Salvador Sobral, Portugal’s only Eurovision winner, also criticized RTP’s stance in a video shared on social media, accusing the broadcaster of “political cowardice.”
Meanwhile, public indignation has surged across Portugal, prompting the creation of a petition demanding the country’s immediate withdrawal from Eurovision.
The petition, which has amassed over 22,000 signatures, contends that RTP’s support of Israel’s involvement “puts Portugal on the wrong side of history.”
