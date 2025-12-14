Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, December 14, 2025
-
Why picked: Traditional Sunday roda in Lapa's premier samba house-communal rhythms and energy ideal for expats winding down the weekend with genuine carioca vibes.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
-
-
Why picked: Lively roots samba in an antique-filled multi-level Centro venue-blending history and dance for expats seeking a cultured Sunday close.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
-
-
Why picked: Historic birthplace of bossa nova hosts intimate performances-cozy, melodic Sunday option near Copacabana beach for expats appreciating Rio's heritage.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
-
-
Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a premier club overlooking Copacabana-high-quality live music with ocean views, suited for expats' elegant weekend finale.
Start: 20:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
-
-
Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward)
- Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free spontaneous street gatherings-authentic communal energy.
Holiday lights and casual bars in Cinelândia or Ipanema
- Festive December atmosphere with people-watching in expat-friendly spots.
Centro/Lapa: Start at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-seamless historic district flow.
Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) stroll-relaxed beachside Sunday close.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Sunday, December 14, 2025. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
