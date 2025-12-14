Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, December 14, 2025


2025-12-14 10:09:54
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A relaxed Sunday with authentic samba at Carioca da Gema's Samba do Domingo (19:30), roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00), intimate bossa nova and jazz sets at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and a jazz session at Blue Note Rio (20:00). Links for details and reservations are below.

Top Picks Tonight Samba do Domingo - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Traditional Sunday roda in Lapa's premier samba house-communal rhythms and energy ideal for expats winding down the weekend with genuine carioca vibes.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Roots Samba Sunday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Lively roots samba in an antique-filled multi-level Centro venue-blending history and dance for expats seeking a cultured Sunday close.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Bossa Nova & Jazz Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Historic birthplace of bossa nova hosts intimate performances-cozy, melodic Sunday option near Copacabana beach for expats appreciating Rio's heritage.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a premier club overlooking Copacabana-high-quality live music with ocean views, suited for expats' elegant weekend finale.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free spontaneous street gatherings-authentic communal energy.
  • Holiday lights and casual bars in Cinelândia or Ipanema - Festive December atmosphere with people-watching in expat-friendly spots.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Start at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-seamless historic district flow.

Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) stroll-relaxed beachside Sunday close.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Sunday, December 14, 2025. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming close to showtime.

The Rio Times

