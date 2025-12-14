Amaal Mallik Says Controversies Have Affected His Family More Than Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Singer and music composer Amaal Malik recently spoke candidly about dealing with controversies in the public eye.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he shared that their impact has been felt more strongly by his family than by him. When asked how much the controversies around him have affected his life, Amaal stated,“My family gets affected more than me. I've answered everything I needed to over the years. But I reached a point where I wondered-how many people am I going to answer? People can see the truth now. I don't go around tweeting and reacting like I used to. Whatever I am-not hundred percent, but three hundred percent-you have seen on Bigg Boss. This is who I am.”

When asked about his parents' reaction to his journey and the feedback they gave, Amaal Malik said they are very happy and have been spending a lot of time at his home. He shared that they gently pointed out moments where he could have managed his aggression better.“They're very happy. They've been staying at my house constantly. They pointed out where I could've controlled my aggression better, especially the plate incident. But overall, they're proud. Whatever I felt, they felt the same.”

Speaking about his emotional moments on the show, especially when his brother and father entered, Amaal Malik reflected on the deep connections those moments highlighted. He also opened up about sharing stories of his grandfather and his mother's struggles on national television.

“If someone asks me about my entire journey, I will answer honestly. I'm not afraid to speak my truth. People worry about their image or their following. I don't. If I'm telling my story, I will tell it fully. Some things my parents felt I could have said differently-naturally, their perspective is different from mine. They weren't living inside that house. But I spoke from my heart,” explained the singer.

Amaal Malik emerged as the 4th runner-up in the reality show“Bigg Boss 19.”