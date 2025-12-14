403
Iraq, UN assert strong partnership as UNAMI mandate concludes
(MENAFN) Iraq’s prime minister and the United Nations secretary-general emphasized that cooperation between Baghdad and the UN will continue, even as the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq formally approaches the end of its mandate.
The UN chief arrived in the Iraqi capital on Saturday after traveling from Saudi Arabia to attend an event marking the conclusion of UNAMI’s work, which spanned more than two decades in Iraq.
During a joint press briefing, the Iraqi prime minister underscored Baghdad’s appreciation for the UN leadership, saying, “Iraq values the positions of the UN secretary-general.” He highlighted the country’s progress in confronting security challenges, stressing that Iraq “has defeated terrorism through the sacrifices of its people.”
He made clear that the winding down of UNAMI does not signal a broader disengagement, stating: “The end of UNAMI’s mission does not mark the end of Iraq’s partnership with the UN,” while noting that cooperation with the mission had played a central role over the years.
UNAMI was created through a Security Council resolution following the 2003 invasion of Iraq, with a mandate focused on supporting sovereignty, political processes, and the development of democratic institutions. In May 2024, the Security Council unanimously agreed—at the request of the Iraqi government—to terminate the mission by the end of December 2025.
In a symbolic gesture reflecting ongoing ties, the Iraqi prime minister announced that a street in Baghdad would be named “the United Nations.” He also welcomed a UN proposal to put forward a former Iraqi president as the next high commissioner for refugees, according to official statements.
The UN had announced a day earlier that the secretary-general had nominated the former Iraqi leader to serve a five-year term in the refugee post, succeeding the current officeholder whose mandate is nearing its conclusion.
The UN chief, for his part, commended Iraq’s progress, describing the country as having undergone a “positive transformation.” He said Iraq today is safer and markedly different from its past, and congratulated the country on the successful organization of parliamentary elections held last month.
“We have seen Iraq’s courage, resilience and determination in overcoming terrorism,” he said, adding that the organization takes pride in the role it has played in supporting Iraq. He further remarked that Iraq should now be viewed internationally as a normal and stable state.
The secretary-general also praised Iraq’s efforts to bring home its nationals from the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria. The camp, originally established to house those displaced by conflicts following the 2003 invasion, is located in Syria’s Hasakah province and is controlled by the PKK/YPG terrorist group. It holds civilians uprooted by fighting against ISIS (Daesh), as well as captured or surrendered members of the group and their families.
According to reports, international organizations have repeatedly voiced alarm over conditions in the camp, pointing to insecurity, violence, and abuses, particularly affecting women and girls.
The camp has attracted renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government last year and increased efforts to restore state control in the area. Its importance has also stemmed from the influence it has given the PKK/YPG in its interactions with Washington, with observers noting that losing control of the camp—or seeing its role reduced—would weaken the group’s leverage.
