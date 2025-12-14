Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Export Mix Evolves As Non-Oil Sectors Take Lead

Azerbaijan's Export Mix Evolves As Non-Oil Sectors Take Lead


2025-12-14 12:04:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's economy has long been associated with its vast oil reserves, often overshadowing the potential of other sectors. Yet, the latest data from January to November 2025 demonstrates a clear shift: the country's non-oil exports are no longer a marginal contributor but a driving force in its economic diversification strategy. Compared to the same period in 2024, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 7.3%, reaching $3.3 billion. This growth is not merely numerical-it reflects a deeper structural transformation, signaling a maturation of Azerbaijan's industrial, agricultural, and food production capacities.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN14122025000195011045ID1110477044



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search