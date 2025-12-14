Azerbaijan's Export Mix Evolves As Non-Oil Sectors Take Lead
Azerbaijan's economy has long been associated with its vast oil reserves, often overshadowing the potential of other sectors. Yet, the latest data from January to November 2025 demonstrates a clear shift: the country's non-oil exports are no longer a marginal contributor but a driving force in its economic diversification strategy. Compared to the same period in 2024, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 7.3%, reaching $3.3 billion. This growth is not merely numerical-it reflects a deeper structural transformation, signaling a maturation of Azerbaijan's industrial, agricultural, and food production capacities.
