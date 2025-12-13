QND 'An Occasion Embodying Qatar's Commitment To Founder's Values'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Central Municipal Council (CMC) chairman Mohammed bin Ali al-Athba has affirmed that Qatar National Day (QND) represents one of the enduring milestones in the history of Qatar, as it embodies the values of loyalty, belonging, and adherence to the principles established by founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, which continues its steady journey under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, and His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Athba said that the National Day celebration carries profound connotations and renews feelings of pride and honor in the nation and its leadership.

He pointed out that the role of society in the development process is not less important than the role of official institutions, highlighting the importance of continuing collective work to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 and build a strong and sustainable economy and a prosperous society.

The CMC chairman added that National Day contributes to consolidating the values of loyalty, belonging, and love of the homeland, embodies the people's support for their wise leadership, and strengthens the spirit of national unity, in line with this year's National Day slogan,“With You It Rises, From You It Awaits”.

He cited the CMC's key achievements in several areas this year, including strengthening co-ordination with government agencies to develop infrastructure projects and municipal services, adopting initiatives to improve institutional performance and apply quality and excellence standards, hosting officials of service agencies to discuss municipal and agricultural issues and make appropriate recommendations, and launching programmes that facilitate communication with citizens and receive their feedback.

He noted that digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have become essential elements in the development of municipal services, with the CMC's efforts including recommendations to develop electronic systems and databases and activate smart systems to improve the quality of services and facilitate citizens' access to them.

Regarding future projects, al-Athba said that the CMC is working on expanding digital services and enhancing citizens' access to them, in addition to introducing AI and data analytics technologies to proactively monitor community needs and improve the decision-making process.

The CMC, he continued, is also working to support sustainable urban transport plans, develop internal roads and main entrances and exits, enhance communication channels with citizens through modern interactive platforms, implement awareness campaigns to preserve the environment and public facilities, expand environmental initiatives such as the creation of smart gardens and sustainable irrigation systems, and enhance co-operation with the private sector in infrastructure projects and digital services.

