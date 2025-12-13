Children's Story Designer Programme 6 Launched

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture has launched the Children's Story Designer Programme 6 at the Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal Saturday, with the participation of 101 children aged seven to 17.

The stories covered Qatari heritage from the north to the south.

With professional editing assistance, the young writers were confident while introducing their stories to visitors in a dedicated pavilion for the Children's Story Designer Programme 6.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the ceremony, Jassim Ahmed al-Buainain, the director of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, said:“This is the sixth edition of the Children's Book Designer Programme, in collaboration with the Children's Literature Centre.”

“This programme engages 101 children who have written stories about Qatari culture and identity, focusing on the country's regions and their tree habitats,” he said.“Each child has chosen a specific area of Qatar. The programme aims to encourage children to write stories, draw, colour, and design.”

“They also received training courses on how to interact and communicate with the public, fostering self-confidence,” al-Buainain continued.“It's a comprehensive programme designed to cultivate a generation of conscious, literate, and cultured individuals.”

“Registration opened in August during the summer, and we received applications, interviewed the students, and administered a required test,” the official said.“The programme then launched in September, and we are now reaping the rewards of this effort.”

“These books will be published and showcased at the Doha International Book Fair,” al-Buainain added.

The National Day 2025 celebrations continued Saturday at Darb Al Saai, under the theme of With You It Rises and From You It Awaits, organised by the Ministry of Culture from December 10-20.

