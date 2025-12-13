Ici C'est Paris Park By Qatar Airways: An Open Space For Everyone To Experience PSG

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ici C'est Paris Park by Qatar Airways will be open to the public on 14 December from 5 pm to 10 pm, and on 15 December.

16 and 17 December from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Designed as an inclusive, family-friendly, and intergenerational space, it invites residents, visitors, families, and football lovers to explore the Paris Saint-Germain universe in an interactive, welcoming, and inspiring environment.

Throughout the event, visitors will enjoy a wide range of immersive and creative experiences designed for all audiences. Ici C'est Paris Park by Qatar Airways will feature a 360° immersive room, cultural and musical activations, workshops for younger fans, a mini football pitch hosted by PSG Academy coaches, and a café area in collaboration with Chef Nour.

The Club's partners will also be present with exclusive installations, while a retail area will offer a selection of iconic products and collaborations. Fans will even have the opportunity to see some of Paris Saint-Germain's major trophies.

The ambition is simple: to offer everyone a lively and accessible space where sport, culture, music, and creativity and Paris Saint-Germain's passion comes together.

For the full schedule and complete programme, visit the dedicated page: psg/icp-park-doha.

A concept born in Los Angeles, now brought to the heart of the Middle East In Doha, Paris Saint-Germain will introduce a vibrant, creative, and welcoming space for all its fans: the Ici C'est Paris Park by Qatar Airways is designed to immerse visitors in the heart of the Club's identity.

This experience draws inspiration from the PSG House, launched in Los Angeles last summer, where thousands of supporters enjoyed an environment blending sport, culture, style, and entertainment.

The initiative welcomed a wide audience - families, young fans, creators, local communities, influencers, and

media - through dynamic and multisensory installations that reflect the Club's unique position as a modern,

creative and culturally influential brand.