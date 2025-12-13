Software Testing Market To Hit USD 126.91 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Demand For High-Quality And Secure Digital Applications SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Software Testing Market is expanding as digital transformation, cloud adoption, and agile/DevOps practices boost demand for automated and continuous testing, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 17.04 billion in 2025E to USD 38.66 billion by 2033.

Austin, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Software Testing Market size was valued at USD 54.11 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 126.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.33% from 2026 to 2033.

The need for secure, dependable, and high-quality software across industries is driving growth in the software testing market. The need for continuous testing solutions is being driven by the rapid digital transformation, the use of cloud computing, AI, and IoT technologies, as well as the growth of agile and DevOps methods.









The U.S. Software Testing Market was valued at USD 17.04 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 38.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period .

The growing use of digital solutions, cloud-based apps, and AI technology is propelling the growth of the U.S. software testing market. The need for automated and continuous testing solutions is being further fueled by the growing demand for safe, high-quality software, regulatory compliance, and the move toward agile and DevOps approaches.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Functional Testing segment dominated the Software Testing Market with the highest revenue share of about 52% in 2025 due to its essential role in verifying software functionality. Non-Functional Testing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 owing to increasing focus on performance, security, scalability, and usability of software.

By Testing Type

Automation Testing segment dominated the Software Testing Market with the highest revenue share of about 53% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as it significantly reduces manual effort, increases test coverage, ensures faster release cycles, and enhances accuracy.

By Business Model

B2B segment dominated the Software Testing Market with the highest revenue share of about 85% in 2025 as enterprises heavily rely on software solutions for operations, supply chain management, and enterprise applications. B2C segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to the proliferation of consumer apps, increasing digital adoption, and the need for seamless, high-quality user experiences in highly competitive consumer markets.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises segment dominated the Software Testing Market with the highest revenue share of about 60% in 2025 owing to substantial IT budgets, complex software ecosystems, and critical need for error-free enterprise applications. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 driven by digital transformation initiatives, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and growing recognition of testing importance.

By Application

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance) segment dominated the Software Testing Market with the highest revenue share of about 40% in 2025 due to stringent regulatory requirements, high-volume transactions, and the critical need for secure and error-free software systems. Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 owing to rising adoption of digital health solutions, telemedicine, and medical software.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Software Testing Market with a 39% share in 2025 due to the presence of major IT and software companies, advanced technological infrastructure, and high adoption of automated testing solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 13.08% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding IT and telecom sectors, and rising adoption of cloud-based and automated testing solutions.

Increasing Adoption of Digital Transformation Initiatives across Industries Augment Growth Globally

Cloud platforms, enterprise apps, and mobile solutions are among the advanced software solutions being implemented throughout business operations by enterprises as they embrace digital transformation. The likelihood of software flaws, performance problems, and integration difficulties rises with this broad adoption. To guarantee high-quality, dependable applications, businesses are making significant investments in complete software testing services, including functional, non-functional, and automated testing. There is a constant need for software testing in sectors including IT, banking, healthcare, and retail because efficient testing lowers downtime, improves customer happiness, and facilitates seamless digital transitions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra Limited

Atos SE

Tricentis AG / Tricentis

Micro Focus (OpenText)

Cigniti Technologies

Parasoft Corporation

SmartBear Software

Keysight Technologies

Sauce Labs, Inc.

Synopsys

Original Software QATestLab

2024, TCS set up a dedicated NVIDIA Business Unit, combining its AI. Cloud capabilities with NVIDIA's platforms to scale AI adoption across industries. 2024, Accenture and Google Cloud announced that 45% of their joint generative AI projects moved from proof-of-concept to production, highlighting scalable AI & cloud engineering capabilities.

